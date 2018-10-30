The worst part about trick-or-treating is when you pan through your stash only to find a bunch of Twizzlers (sorry) or Laffy Taffy (no disrespect). I have distinct memories from my childhood of dumping my haul on the kitchen table and sorting out what I wanted and didn't want. I'm not somebody to typically turn away candy, but there are just some sweets out there that are better than others. Now, instead of discarding the candy and letting it go to waste, you can swap it out for a treat that you *actually* want. This Reese's Candy Exchange Vending Machine lets you trade in your unwanted Halloween candy.

I'm not going to be doing any trick-or-treating this year, but that doesn't mean I'm above switching out some of my least favorite candies for a delicious Reese's. If you are planning to do the same, there are a few things you need to know. First of all, this glorious vending machine is exclusively located in New York City. The exact location is just outside of Washington Square Park down by New York University. To find the precise spot, head to 5th Avenue between Washington Square North and East 8th Street, right past Washington Mews. You can't miss it.

Reeses on YouTube

Secondly, you should know that there's a limited window in which you can actually exchange your unwanted Halloween candy. Reese's Candy Exchange Vending Machine will only be open on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 9 p.m. So, if you've got an unwanted stash of the sweet stuff on your desk, time is of the essence to swap it for something better. According to Reese's, 90 percent of Americans said that they have traded or wish they could have traded their unwanted candy on Halloween. Seems like the candy company is giving people exactly what they want this year and I'm here for it.

Reese's

Grab your lollipops, your fruity sweet treats and bring them to the coveted Reese's Candy Exchange Vending Machine. The outside of this amazing contraption says "Candy Converter" and that's totally accurate. To get your free Reese's, drop your Halloween candy in the top slot and then several of the tasty peanut butter cups will appear in the bottom slot.

Since I was a kid, Reese's Cups have been my favorite candy. Hands down. Is there a better candy combination than chocolate and peanut butter? I think not. When I was growing up, my dad always stored a few Reese's Cups in the freezer. He would eat one with a glass of orange juice for a bite of sweet before bed. It's not the most kosher way to eat a Reese's Cup, but there's no wrong way to go about it. Reese's is the candy of the people, IMO.

Reese's

Per Delish, Reese's Candy Exchange Vending Machine is stocked with 10,000 Reese's Cups. That may seem like a ton of candy, but if I were you I'd get in line sooner rather than later to exchange your unwanted treats for a Reese's Cup. I'll see you in line.