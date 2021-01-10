The Queen's Gambit has been a smash hit ever since it hit Netflix last October and plunged viewers into the cutthroat, surprisingly seductive world of 1960s chess. From the show's retro soundtrack to its period-accurate costumes, it's a completely immersive portrait of a not-so-long-ago time in history. But if you've already bought your own chess set and want to get into Beth Harmon's world even more (minus the green pills), you're in luck. There's now a Queen's Gambit-themed hotel room in the main character's hometown of Lexington, Kentucky that'll make you feel like a true grandmaster.

The city's 21c Museum Hotel recently unveiled a "Harmon" room inspired by the fictional chess prodigy, which it describes as "a retro time capsule of American mid-century modern design." Available to book now, it's full of decor that would make Beth herself proud — there's chess-inspired, maximalist wallpaper based on the colorful walls of the characters' home, and the room even features giant chess pieces hanging from the ceiling that mirror the ones Beth sees when she lays in bed and strategizes.

It also features vintage books, mid-century antiques, and a full bar cart that's a darker nod at the substance abuse and alcoholism Beth deals with throughout The Queen's Gambit. The hotel told Architectural Digest that the room comes with an itinerary of real-life locations from the show that fans can visit while in Lexington. And there's also a regular chess set to practice on, because of course there is.

While fans who aren't fortunate enough to be near the Kentucky destination can immerse themselves in the show's world by taking up chess or investing in some eye-catching wallpaper of their own, it seems unlikely that Beth's story will officially continue with a Season 2.

The seven-episode Netflix miniseries tackled all the material from Walter Tevis' original novel of the same name, ending with Beth scoring her biggest victory yet against her cunning Russian opponent. And since the author died in the 1980s, it seems unlikely that his estate would allow Netflix to continue The Queen's Gambit without his input. But hey, we'll always have Season 1's swanky '60s designs!

The Queen's Gambit is on Netflix now.