Just when you thought they couldn't possibly be any more adorable, a picture of Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird from Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's wedding is here to confirm they're the ultimate #CoupleGoals. ICYMI: Harris and Krieger tied the knot after almost a decade of being in love during a ceremony in Miami on Dec. 28. The wedding, which took place at Miami's Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, was a who's who of the soccer world and, luckily for all of us, there was a photo booth involved.

On Dec. 29, just a day after the wedding, Rapinoe and Bird graced all of their followers with a slew of pictures from what looked like maybe the most fun wedding in the history of weddings on their respective Instagram accounts. Yes, the group shots, the selfies, and the memes were all fun to go through (seriously, I highly recommend stalking each of their profiles), but what really captured my attention was a mega cute picture of Rapinoe embracing a smiling Bird while she gives her a big old smooch on the cheek. They pretty much look like the epitome of true love. The Instagram Story may disappear on its own, it's forever memorialized here:

There are plenty of other pictures of them getting silly in the photo booth with friends, but the above picture takes the cake in terms of cuteness.

Luckily for any fans who just can't get enough of this love-fest, Harris and Kreiger also took to social media to share some incredible footage of their special day. Kreiger even treated fans to a sneak peak video of their wedding festivities on YouTube:

Timeline Video Productions on YouTube

Shortly before their wedding, Harris made it clear she wants her relationship out there in the spotlight as a form of advocacy for other LGBTQ+ couples. "I’m so excited to have this type of platform to have this type of visibility to be seen as a gay couple and it be accepted and it be important," she told People in an interview published the day of her wedding.

Here's to hoping everyone gets to enjoy the basic human right of loving who they love openly and honestly without judgment.