This Photo Of Millie Bobby Brown & David Harbour At The Golden Globes Has Us Sobbing

It wasn't Stranger Things night at the Golden Globes. Like last year, the show was shut out during the broadcast. But it's not about winning. It's about the experience of being there, as this photo of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reminded fans this evening. The shot of the two of them having a real life daddy-daughter style moment during a commercial break hit fans where they lived.

This is the second year in a row that Stranger Things went home from the Globes empty handed. Season 1 was nominated for Best Drama and Best Actress for Winona Ryder. They lost the former to Netflix's The Crown Season 1 and the latter to Claire Foy in the same. This year, they lost Best Drama to Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale Season 1 and Best Supporting Actor for David Harbour to HBO's Little Big Lies. This isn't their first shut out this year either. Season 1 was shut out at the Emmys in September, mostly losing to The Handmaid's Tale and Little Big Lies as well.

But does that matter? No, it's the experience that matters. One can imagine that's what David Harbour's character Chief Hopper would tell Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven, if they were there.

One imagines it must be what he's telling her in real life too. Check out this great image of the two of them taken during one of the show's commercial breaks.

Do you suppose that Hopper will let Eleven (or should be call her Jane?) have all the same piercings next season, by the way? Because I feel like that might be another window shaking fight.

Note that fans have started calling them "The Hopper Family," which really suggests we should call her Jane Hopper going forward on the show. But then again, as the cast revealed on the red carpet, they haven't actually started shooting Season 3. So let's call her Eleven, just to keep it clear.

But then again, it's hard not to love them, especially when you realize they now have matching names!

Note that this one tied it back to the #ThisIsWhyWeWearBlack hashtag. One of the lines we've heard over and over, before tonight and again on the red carpet, is "As The Father of Daughters." Men have started saying that they need to step up and be part of this #MeToo movement to change the world because "as the father of daughters" they have someone they're trying to protect, who has brought it home to them how real the dangers are that girls face every day in the real world.

Even fans in other countries were crying.

(Translation: Father and daughter! David Harbor with Millie Bobby Brown at the Golden Globes.")

To be honest, perhaps other fans needed a Chief Hopper pep talk about the value of the experience over winning after Stranger Things was shut out.

That's not a healthy way to behave, Perhaps Hopper should take away TV privileges.

To be fair, the fans of Finn Wolfhard took losing tonight in stride.

Chief Hopper would be very proud. And now if they need a minute to go cry in a bedroom away from the others, he'll provide that too. He's a good dad figure that way.

Let's be real. You'd love Chief Hopper give Michael Scott a dose of reality. Or at least keep him waiting while he enjoys his morning of coffee and contemplation.

If anything, Harbour's lost tonight was ours, because we were robbed of his anti-Trumpian rants. But hey, there's always the Stage Actors Guild Awards in a couple of weeks. Perhaps the cast of Stranger Things will do better there.

As Hopper would tell Eleven: Keep you eyes on the future. There's always the next awards show.