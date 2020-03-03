Kris Jenner is looking back to the days when she was able to make important decisions for her daughters — like what to dress them in. Kylie Jenner is off living her very best life with her daughter, Stormi, on vacation, and Kris is definitely having FOMO. This photo of Kylie Jenner and Stormi in matching summer dresses made mama Kris feel so envious.

Kylie and Stormi jetted off to a tropical vacay on Friday, Feb. 28, and have been soaking up the sun ever since then. From frolicking on the beach to relaxing on a boat, the two are proving they're #motherdaughtergoals. From brown bikinis to tan onepieces, Kylie has basically been living in her swimsuit while away. On Monday, March 2, though, she traded in her swimsuits for a summer dress so that she could match with Stormi.

"I hope she wants to match w me forever," Kylie captioned an Instagram photo of the two wearing similar blush pink dresses. In the pic, Stormi hammed it up for the camera, clutching a toy baby close to her chest. The adorable snap got a lot of attention, and Kylie's followers couldn't help but gush over it in the comments section.

"Beautiful!!!!!" Khloé Kardashian wrote, to which many others shared similar messages. But it was momager Kris who had different feelings about the photo.

"Only if YOU start matching with ME," Kris commented, and TBH, I could totally see Kris, Kylie, and Stormi all rocking this dress. Check out the sweet pic below.

I can't blame Kris for wanting Kylie to match with her youngest daughter who always looks super chic. I'm not sure we'll see a Kris and Kylie matching moment anytime soon, but Stormi and Kylie will most definitely be twinning for years to come.