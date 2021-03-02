When you're as busy as Kim Kardashian, the multi-hyphenate mogul in charge of KKW Beauty and Skims, you're bound to get tired on the job at some point. A behind-the-scenes photo of Kim Kardashian sleeping in her stylist's chair went viral and had her fans buzzing about the hard-working reality TV star. Even though she was snoozing in the chair, her makeup still looked on-point, which is a level of fabulous we should all aspire to.

Kim's hairstylist, and fellow influencer, Chris Appleton, posted the now-iconic candid snapshot of his client fast asleep on March 1, posing next to her and throwing up a peace sign. Although she wasn't aware of the picture being taken, she still looks as fierce as ever in it, with her brows sharp and eyeshadow blended to perfection. Her hairstylist simply captioned the photo, "I love u Kim," and changed his profile picture to her sleeping face to match his newest post. His over 1.6 million followers flocked to like the picture, but they also copied his profile pic change, too.

After her mentions flooded with sleeping-face-Kim profile pics on Twitter, Kim finally commented on the entire situation, writing, "OMG everyone's profile pics I'm crying!" It's worth noting, however, that despite expressing her shock at her followers' profile pic changes, she did not repost the original photo of her sleeping on Twitter. Her hairstylist kept the photo live on his page, though, and isn't letting the trend die anytime soon. Kim's longtime A-list pal Paris Hilton even commented on his post, "Sleeping Beauty."

Kim definitely doesn't seem bothered by the trend, and her not reposting the photo shouldn't exactly be taken as disapproval. The star has a specific method and tone to her posts; these days, she posts just a lot of polished ads and selfies, and a meme of her looking KO'd doesn't really fit that aesthetic. Regardless, she had fun with the trend, breaking her usual posting regimen to comment briefly on the hilarity. At least in this meme, she's not crying or making a face, she's just chilling out.