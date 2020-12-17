With thousands of beauty brands crowding virtual shelves and influencers touting a new product every day, how do you decide what's actually worth a shot? You leave the trial and error to the pros. In Elite Daily's new beauty review series, What's The Deal With..., we'll sift through and test the buzziest products to give you an honest, no-bullsh*t look at how it works IRL, from the price and packaging all the way to the actual results. From there, you can decide which ones deserve a coveted spot in your beauty arsenal.

In 2017, hoards of beauty lovers clamored for serums, moisturizers, illuminating primers — anything to help them achieve the "glass skin" look. The trend, which began as a K-beauty skin standard in 2013, involves skin that appears smooth, radiant, and almost translucent, the way glass looks in the light. Shortly after the trend became popular in the U.S., glass skin-branded products popped up in the market, but perhaps none as talked-about as K-beauty brand Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Refining Serum. Now, this Peach & Lily Glass Skin Water-Gel Moisturizer review will help you decide whether the brand's latest glass skin launch deserves as much hype as its first.

Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Refining Serum has racked up over 1,000 positive reviews on the brand's website, thanks to its efficacy. After trying it in 2019, I, too, saw a dramatic change in my skin's luminescence and overall texture. Much like Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Refining Serum, the Glass Skin Water-Gel Moisturizer ($40, Peach & Lily) boasts a powerhouse list of ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, which draws moisture from the air into your skin to keep it hydrated; peach extract, a radiance-boosting antioxidant; and chamomile flower extract, known for its calming, anti-inflammatory properties. Each key ingredient speaks to skin properties Peach & Lily founder Alicia Yoon says are crucial for achieving glass skin: a hydrated, calm, and even, complexion.

After testing the Glass Skin Moisturizer for a week, here's how I scored it in the following areas:

Victoria Warnken/Elite Daily

TBQH, I would've preferred a little bit more product for the $40 price tag, which account for the less-than-perfect scores I gave this product for its price and packaging. The only other drawback I experienced was the feeling of my skin once the moisturizer had dried. I didn't love that my skin felt a little tacky for the rest of the day, almost like there was a very thin film over it. That said, it wasn't unbearable, and I'm notoriously picky. (She's a Scorpio sun raised by Taureans, people!!!)

Overall, though, the product couldn't be easier to use. Most importantly, I can't get my skin's resulting glow out of my head. Once blended in, the product gave my skin an immediately noticeable glow that looked very shiny and glass-like. Over the course of each day, initial brightness settled down to a natural-looking radiance that remained for several days. In the photo on the left below, you can see the initial glow I saw after one day of use. On the right, you'll see a much brighter natural glow (as well as less redness) after five days of use.

Left Image: Courtesy of Theresa Massony Right Image: Courtesy of Theresa Massony

I'd give Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Water-Gel Moisturizer a considerable four out of five stars. The film feeling, three pumps of the moisturizer definitely left my skin hydrated to the touch all day, reversed any dullness, and put me several steps closer to true glass skin. Shop what I expect will be a new cult-favorite below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.