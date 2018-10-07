If you're anything like me, you choose your Halloween costume based on the makeup look. Last year, I was "La Muerte" — she's basically a female grim reaper from Mexican folklore — and I wore a skull face embellished with glitter and rhinestones. The year before, I was the Bride of Frankenstein and the cat eye was so dramatic, it extended almost to my hairline. If you've also been searching for costumes that focus on elaborate makeup, this brand new NYX Faces Of DC Collection is making it so much easier to transform into your favorite comic-book characters this Halloween.

The brand just released six new Halloween makeup sets — each one is inspired by a different DC character — packed with every item you'll need to recreate all of their iconic looks. The makeup kits range from $40 to $55 and include villains Harley Quinn, Joker, Poison Ivy, and superheros Wonder Woman, Catwoman, and Mera. And the best part is the NYX Faces Of DC sets are packed with full-size versions of the products you need to create the looks (none of which are specific to Halloween), which means you can use everything well past the 31st. Yes, please!

Harley Quinn

NYX Professional Makeup Harley Quinn Faces of DC Bundle ($50; nyxcosmetics.com)

In the kit: Studio Finishing Powder, Slip Tease Full Color Lip Oil in “Red Queen,” Ultimate Shadow Palette in “Brights,” Slim Eye Pencil in “Black,” Matte Liquid Liner, Face & Body Glitter in “Silver.”

Joker

Professional Makeup Joker Faces of DC Bundle ($42; nyxcosmetics.com)

In the kit: HD Finishing Powder, Black Eyeshadow Base, Jumbo Eye Pencil in “Milk,” Retractable Eye Liner in “Black,” Powder Puff Lippie in “Group Love,” Face & Body Glitter in “Ice.”

Wonder Woman

Professional Makeup Wonder Woman Faces of DC Bundle ($42; nyxcosmetics.com)

In the kit: Epic Ink Liner, Retractable Eyeliner in “White,” Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in “Cherry Skies,” Jumbo Eye Pencil in “Pure Gold,” Born to Glow Single “Break the Rhythm,”Face & Body Glitter in “Gold.”

Catwoman

NYX Professional Makeup Catwoman Faces of DC Bundle ($40; nyxcosmetics.com)

In the kit: Soft Matte Metallic Lip Cream in “Copenhagen,” Smokey Eye Shadow Palette, Jumbo Eye Pencil in “Black Bean,” Vinyl Liquid Liner, White Liquid Liner, Face & Body Glitter in “Gunmetal.”

Poison Ivy

NYX Professional Makeup Poison Ivy Faces of DC Bundle ($41; nyxcosmetics.com)

In the kit: Lip Lingerie in “Exotic,” Epic Ink Liner, Jumbo Eye Pencil in “Cashmere,” Prismatic Shadow in “Jaded,” Duo Chromatic Powder in “Synthetica,” Face & Body Glitter in “Bronze.”

Mera

NYX Professional Makeup Mera Faces of DC Bundle ($55, nyxcosmetics.com)

In the kit: Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in “Tea & Cookies,” Duo Chromatic Lip Gloss in “Gypsy Dream,” Mochi Shadow Palette in “Electric Pastels,” Retractable Eye Liner in “Aqua Green,” Duo Chromatic Powder in “Twilight Tint,” Face & Body Glitter in “Crystal.”

Appealing to makeup fanatics and comic-book enthusiasts, not to mention they're limited-edition for Halloween, there's no chance these bundles will be available for very long. Get one of these now and you'll not only have the best costume, your makeup will be on point all year.