This Nutella-Themed Hotel Includes Meals Made With The Hazelnut Spread

If you've ever devoured spoonfuls of Nutella straight from the jar, you'll want to know about a new venture dedicated to the hazelnut spread. A Nutella-themed hotel is coming to Napa Valley for a limited time, and fans of the chocolatey paste can win a stay there — complete with on-theme decor and Nutella-infused meals prepared by three different celebrity chefs. Here's how to win the sweet getaway of your dreams.

During the weekend of Jan. 10 through Jan. 12, three lucky Nutella devotees and their guests will get a chance to stay at the Hotella Nutella, which will be an on-theme pop-up opening its doors that weekend only in Napa Valley. From the sounds of things, it'll basically be a Nutella lover's dream vacation, with giant bottles of the hazelnut spread scattered throughout, waffle and crepe-inspired props, and Nutella-themed pillows, blankets, wallpaper, and more.

The added perks are pretty sweet in and of themselves, with guests walking into the experience with three days and two nights at the hotel completely on the house, complimentary round-trip coach air travel, and free ground transportation between the airport and the hotel. However, because it's a foodie experience, the icing on the cake is that winners can also expect "one-of-a-kind creative breakfast experiences" prepared by three celebrity chefs, giving them just a few more creative ways to indulge their love of Nutella.

Courtesy of Nutella

Todd Midura, the Vice President of Marketing at Nutella North America, said in a press release:

Hotella Nutella reimagines the joy of the hotel stay with a special breakfast experience that allows fans to enjoy Nutella in new and different ways. We hope our guests learn how to recreate the magic of Hotella Nutella at home, giving them more opportunities to gather with friends and family to enjoy a special breakfast.

Nutella wallpaper and props aside, the best part of the experience has to be the three specialty breakfasts that winners will be served from the team behind Dancakes, Brown Sugar Kitchen's Tanya Holland, and Food Network judge Geoffrey Zakarian. In addition to learning how to make "live pancake art" (which I'm hoping includes plenty of sampling), guests will get to treat themselves to a Nutella "breakfast dinner" and a hazelnut spread-inspired twist on your classic soul food brunch.

Courtesy of Nutella

Luckily, it's super easy to enter as long as you're a legal resident of the United States and at least 21-years-old. You have until midnight on Dec. 8 to visit www.HotellaNutella.com and share an original video that's at maximum one minute long where you show "how Nutella makes [your] mornings special." According to the fine print, it looks like the judges will be weighing your submission based on "creativity, passion for Nutella, and connection to breakfast," so I'd keep that in mind and have some fun with the theme while submitting your application video before Dec. 8.