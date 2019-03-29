I've been going to music festivals for a while now, and I can confidently say that the most annoying parts about 'em are the food and drink lines. They're typically long, and it usually take well over 15 minutes to grab a snack during the day. TBH, it's the worst when you miss your favorite band's set because you're waiting for lunch on the other side of the festival (I've been there). Anyway, the new Postmates Pickup festival feature by Postmates and AEG Presents will help you skip the grueling lines and grab your munchies before the music starts. It's a total game-changer for festival attendees.

If you're familiar with Postmates Pickup, then you're already ahead of the game. For reference, Postmates Pickup lets you place an order on the app and pick it up when it's ready. By using it, you don't have to wait near your front door for a delivery (hooray). On March 28, Postmates and AEG Presents announced that they partnered up to bring Postmates Pickup to music festivals. Thanks to the partnership, festival attendees will be able to place orders through the Postmates Pickup mobile feature and pick their Postmates orders up on the festival grounds.

In other words, they won't have to waste time waiting in line for food when they could be dancing in the crowd. It's a win-win, if you ask me.

If you agree, you'll be happy to know that the feature will launch in April at Coachella. According to a press release, other festivals that will incorporate the feature include Electric Forest, Hangout Festival, Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival, and so many more.

If you plan on attending one of those festivals, you're probably wondering how the feature will work. Thankfully, the process is simple. In order to access Postmates Pickup while you're at the show, open your festival's mobile app and click on "Postmates Pickup." At that moment, you'll be able to sign into your Postmates account and place your order.

Once your order is placed, you'll get notifications about your pickup time. When it's ready, you'll be able to pick it up at one of your festival's Postmates Pickup locations. Apparently, the entire pickup process will only take a "few" minutes, which totally beats those long lines that you're used to.

Andrew Klein, the managing director at AEG Presents Global Partnerships, talked about the feature in a press release. He said, "We are helping fans spend less time waiting in lines and more time enjoying the music by partnering with innovative companies like Postmates to solve problems like these."

As you can see, this feature is totally going to improve your eating experience at festivals. However, food isn't the only thing you can order through Postmates Pickup during the show. Apparently, you can order merch and drinks through your festival app, too. (Yes, that does include alcoholic drinks.) In other words, you can say goodbye to long lines during your trip.

I don't know about you, but I'm ready to give it a try. If you're going to Coachella, download your festival app and get your order ready.