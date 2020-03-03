The repercussions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the broader framework of cinema has been a hot debate point for months. But while the jury is still out over how superhero movies affect art, the consequences on other studios making Marvel films is evident. Sony's Spider-verse is half indebted to Disney and the MCU, while the rest fights to get out from under it. As for The X-Men and 20th Century Fox, the latter is gone, and the former dragging to a close. The tragedy is the New Mutants trailer, for the final X-Men installment dreamed up by the MCU's old rival, looks like it was doing something genuinely interesting too.

The entire concept of "New Mutants" was brilliant. Having played out the initial group of X-Men, including Professor X, Wolverine, and Magneto over two sets of casts, The New Mutants would have brought in a brand new set of teenage heroes. These characters, including Wolfsbane, Magik, and Cannonball, are all learning how to control their powers. But it's not under the gentle tutelage of a kindly professor but in much darker circumstances.

And even better, the cast is stacked. Not only do we have Maisie Williams for Game of Thrones and Charlie Heaton of Stranger Things but also Anya Taylor-Joy, whose turn in Emma (now in theaters) is unmissable.

Check out their fiery new trailer.

20th Century Studios on YouTube

The MCU makes comic book movies as comic book movies. New Mutants from all appearances, seems like it's supposed to be a genre film. It's just one that happens to star comic book characters, much like Logan was a western, and Deadpool was a gross-out comedy.

Here's the film's synopsis:

[A]n original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

The horror trope also makes sense of the release date. April has become a spot in the calendar year where studios release horror films, and New Mutants looks to be aiming to fit right into the Blumhouse production releases that have come out right around this time in the past few years.

Unfortunately, this will probably be the only time fans get to see this cast and these characters. One can only hope the MCU sees the value in them and picks them up, going forward.

New Mutants arrives in theaters on April 3, 2020.