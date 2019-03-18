This New 'Godzilla: King Of The Monsters' Clip Will Take You On A Serious Journey

It was only a matter of time before Godzilla came around again. The series initially began in 1954, with the film of the same name directed by Ishirō Honda. A response to the aftermath of World War II, the franchise is considered the longest running in movie history, consisting of 35 films over the span of 65 years and counting. Not only has the story never died, but the fears that drive it, including environmental devastation, human-made technological advancements, and our own self-destruction, have also remained in vogue. The new Godzilla: King Of The Monsters clip plays on all those terrors, as well as taking advantage of those technological advancements to make the story more realistic.

The original Godzilla series is not only known for the story, but for the technology, with the original films using low-budget means to tell their story of the monster that came out of the water and destroyed Tokyo. Hollywood attempted their first high tech remake in 1985, with CGI as laughable today s the 1950s era films. However, with the leaps forward in computer-generated imagery, Godzilla came back again, this time in 2014.

The new film takes its name from the 1956 American dubbed release of the original 1954 Godzilla. But this is no remake; it is a sequel to the 2014 film.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

The sequel has been a long time coming, greenlit initially back in the box office aftermath of the 2014 reboot. However, original director Gareth Edwards wound up exiting the project and was subsequently replaced by Michael Dougherty. He directed and co-wrote the new film, and also is slated to do the follow up as well, Godzilla vs. Kong, due out next year.

Like the follow-up Godzilla films of the 1950s and 60s, the sequel begins adding in the monsters Godzilla has had to face down in the past. According to the synopsis:

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

Unlike the original Godzilla films, many of which focused on a father-son relationship among the puny humans trying not to be trampled, the new Godzilla will feature a mother-daughter team up with Vera Farmiga (American Horror Story) as scientist Dr. Emma Russell, and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) as daughter Madison. The movie will be Brown's feature film debut.

Both women supposedly have a psychic connection to the monsters, with Emma able to communicate with Godzilla, while Madison is more of a Mothra type of gal. Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins will both reprise their roles from the 2014 film, while newcomers Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Charles Dance, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds, and Zhang Ziyi all join the cast.

Godzilla, King of the Monsters stomps into theaters on May 31, 2019.