You don't have to travel the world to try out some of the new and exclusive menu offerings from McDonald's anymore. The fast food chain regularly brings a few of its intriguing menu items from around the world to its Global Headquarters restaurant. While all of the worldwide cuisines from McDonald's sound delish, one really spoke to me. I'm always down for ice cream, so, of course, McDonald's Matcha Green Tea McFlurry from Japan caught my eye.

You probably could've guessed this, but McDonald's is the world's largest fast food chain. The restaurant has more than 34,000 locations in 119 countries. It only makes sense that McDonald's would introduce certain menu items that are only available in different pockets of the globe. Sadly, I don't have the funds to travel the world the way I'd like right now and try all of these delicious foods. That's why a trip to Chicago, Illinois is likely in my future. The Windy City is home to McDonald's Global Headquarters Restaurant where workers are serving up all sorts of menu items from around the world, like the Matcha Green Tea McFlurry.

Under normal circumstances, the matcha-infused blended ice cream treat is only available in Japan. But, thanks to the good people at McDonald's, you can try a sip for yourself at McDonald's Global Headquarters Restaurant in Chicago, thanks to its February 2019 international offerings.

The name of the Matcha Green Tea McFlurry doesn't leave much to the imagination when it comes to the actual flavor, but there is one surprise here. The frozen dessert is made with that sweet vanilla soft serve you know and love from McDonald's and a special matcha green tea syrup, per a press release from the fast-food chain. There is one surprise element to all of this, though, and it's Oreo cookies. Yep. As if this McFlurry couldn't get any better, someone at McDonald's had the genius idea of adding Oreo cookies to the mix. These three ingredients are swirled together and layered upon one another to create the mouthwatering Matcha Green Tea McFlurry. Seriously, this sounds so good.

Matcha is really having a moment right now in the food world (and has been for a while). If you've never tried it before, it's basically just finely ground green tea leaves that can be used to flavor food and drinks such as teas, lattes, puddings, muffins, and, of course, McFlurries. There are roughly 6,300 miles in between Chicago and Japan. This is far too many miles separating me and this delicious Matcha Green Tea McFlurry. Suffice to say, I'm glad that McDonald's decided to bring this one stateside.

According to the official McDonald's Philippines Twitter handle, it looks like this tasty combo was also once available in the Philippines as well.

If you're planning to visit the McDonald's Global Headquarters Restaurant location in Chicago, here are a few things to know before you go. The restaurant is located in the West Loop area of the city at 1035 West Randolph Street. It's open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, so you can get your Matcha McFlurry on morning, noon, and night. While you're there, check out some of the other international food offerings that McDonald's has brought to the U.S. These new exotic menu items include a Goat Cheese Burger from Spain and Cheese Bites from the United Kingdom. Both of these sound like the perfect pairings for the Matcha Green Tea McFlurry. Yum.