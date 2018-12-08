If you're looking for a way to bring more '90s or early 2000s vibes into your holiday season this year, look no further. This Lip Smacker Advent Calendar is the throwback present you need this holiday season, whether you buy it for someone else or gift it to yourself. With the weather getting colder and drier, this gift is a perfect double whammy — you get to keep your lips shiny and moisturized and stay festive at the same time!

The Lip Smacker Advent Calendar features 12 days of delicious lip products (one lip balm for each day) with flavors like Cotton Candy, Bubblegum, Mango, and Kiwi. OK, these flavors sound so good. Per the advent calendar description on the Target website, you can "indulge your senses with Lip Smacker's original & best flavored lip balm and lip pots for the sweetest 12 days of the year. [There are] 12 delicious lip products to keep your lips soft and moisturized with lip smackin' flavor and shine!"

The calendar comes with five full-sized Lip Smacker tubes and seven tubes with sample flavors, so you can get a taste of the Lip Smacker range. You can buy the Lip Smacker Advent Calendar at Target for just $12 — that's one dollar per flavor, per day! You don't have to celebrate Christmas to enjoy the Lip Smacker Advent Calendar. You can use it to count down the days to any other winter holiday, or just open it all up at once to get your lips extra moisturized, no waiting needed.

Though the Lip Smacker brand may feel like a blast from the past and take you back to your days trading flavors on the playground or school bus, the brand has been up to quite a bit in 2018.

In November, the brand celebrated Micky and Minnie Mouse's 90th birthday by creating stackable lip balm pots called the "Tsum Tsum Duo - Glitter Gold Mickey & Minnie." The balms are flavored "Joyful Candy Cane" and "Cranberry Smooch," so they're perfect to gift a Disney fan for the holidays! Back in April, Lip Smacker also did a collab with Star Wars for the Star Wars x Lip Smacker lip balm collection to celebrate Solo: A Star Wars Story, which hit theaters in May. The collection featured six tubes of lip balm inspired by classic Star Wars characters like Chewbacca, Han Solo, and R2D2. The brand even released an Easter Collection with lip balm pots shaped like bunnies, packing shaped like easter eggs, and flavors like "Caramel Kiss."

While advent calendars are usually 25-day countdowns, the Lip Smacker Advent Calendar provides a shorter countdown that you can use as an alternative or in addition to another calendar you may have already started on Dec. 1. You can also think of it as a fun play on the "12 Days of Christmas" but instead of a partridge in a pear tree and turtle doves, you can give your true love the gift of moisturized lips every single day — everyone wins!