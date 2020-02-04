Try to remain calm, but this Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott update after Stormi's 2nd birthday is extremely exciting. According to a report by TMZ published on Feb. 4, close friends of the couple reportedly say they are "inching closer to getting back together" and that "they're acting like a rekindling of their relationship is imminent." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Jenner and Scott for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

The claims surfaced after friends reportedly told TMZ they noticed them "giving off major signs of being more than just co-parents" and looking "more like the romantic couple they used to be" at their daughter Stormi Webster's second birthday party.

Throughout the wonderfully extra birthday party, which took place inside of a giant tent shaped like a three-dimensional version of the toddler's head and included a "Trolls World," a "Frozen World," and a "Stormi World" inside, the two parents reportedly stayed tight. Eyewitnesses claimed that Scott and Jenner were reportedly "pretty much inseparable the entire time as the party rolled on." TMZ noted they were both obviously there for their daughter, but eyewitnesses reportedly maintained they were giving off the vibe of being "on the verge of a reconciliation."

That being said, TMZ maintained none of the eyewitnesses reportedly made claims of any sort of PDA between Jenner and Scott.

While this is all super exciting but Jenner recently made some statements confirming there's nothing extra going on between herself and Scott. In a Harper's Bazaar March cover story published Feb. 4, Jenner said her relationship with Scott is strictly platonic. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her," she told the magazine. "We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the same interview, Jenner also opened up about the possibility of having more children. “My friends all pressure me about it,” she admitted. “They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.” Needless to say, Jenner's next child doesn't necessarily have to be with Scott. But, hey, it seems like they do a great job at parenting together — whether or not they're romantically together.