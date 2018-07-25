This Is How Much Karlie Kloss' Engagement Ring Is Probably Worth, & OMG

Karlie Kloss is absolutely glowing. And she should be. The 25-year-old supermodel just got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Joshua Kushner. Kloss announced the exciting news via her Instagram story on Tuesday, July 24. And the ring she’s flaunting in all her Instagram photos is no joke! According to Page Six, it’s possible that Karlie Kloss’ engagement ring is worth as much as half a million dollars.

For their report, Page Six consulted with Kathryn Money, the VP of strategy and merchandising for Brilliant Earth. Although she didn’t design the ring, Money estimated that Kloss’ engagement ring is between 7 and 8 carats and worth somewhere between $200,000 and $500,000.

That is a lot of money to drop on a ring. But Kushner, who is a successful businessman and investor, clearly has the cash to do it. And Kloss seems more than happy with his ring selection.

Elite Daily reached out to Kloss' reps for comment on this story, but has not heard back at the time of publication.

Kloss debuted her stunning ring while sharing video calls with family and friends. The model screen grabbed her calls and posted them to her Instagram Story, sparking quite a response from fans and friends alike.

In one of the clips shared to her Instagram Story, Kloss sits for a session with a makeup artist. You can also see her stunning engagement ring as she blows a kiss to the camera.

Here’s a look at the ring (and Kloss’ makeup session):

Instagram / Karlie Kloss

“My phone is blowing up with the sweetest messages from loved ones. This poor make up artist is going to kill me,” Kloss captioned the video.

The model also shared a really sweet message for her husband-to-be.

“I love you more than I have words to express,” Kloss wrote in a caption of a photo of herself and Kushner. “Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍”

Here’s the photo Kloss shared:

Ivanka Trump, who is married to Kushner’s brother and will eventually become Kloss’ sister-in-law, posted a sweet comment on the photo.“So, so happy for you and Josh!” Trump wrote. “I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!”

So, it looks like Kloss has a lot of people wishing her all the best in this new chapter of her life, which is wonderful!

According to a July 24 report from People magazine, Kushner proposed to Kloss a few weeks ago.

“He proposed a few weeks ago during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York,” the source said. “They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together.”

Sounds as though Kloss and Kushner are truly getting their happily ever after. There’s no word yet on wedding plans, but I’d bet anything that Kloss’ best celebrity friends will be there. I’m thinking Princess Beatrice, Serena Williams, and maybe even Taylor Swift. For Kushner side of things, I’m putting my money on the Trumps for obvious reasons. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of wedding these two decide on!