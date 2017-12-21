This Guy's Texts To His Date Have Twitter Wondering If You Have To Match Someone's Excitement

As far as I'm concerned, there are certain unwritten rules of texting that everyone below the age of 45 should familiarize themselves with. For example, "K" is usually interpretted as a passive-aggressive jab. Texting with periods is straight up diabolical. Adding "lol" or "haha" makes it clear you're not being serious to someone who might not get you're joking. Most young people have been pretty well familiarized with these rules, but a guy named Troy G.'s texts to his date have brought a new rule into question: Do you have to match the person you're texting's — more specifically, whom you're dating — enthusiasm?

Here's what went down. Troy G. is a 25-year-old from Washington D.C., who had been casually seeing a woman in July, when she asked him to grab dinner with her that Friday (her treat), according to BuzzFeed News. It was 9:42 a.m., and Troy had just woken up to the text, so he responded with a casual "Ok." The woman he was texting did not appreciate his unenthusiastic response, and after calling him out for sounding like he didn't even want to go on a date with her, she ultimately rescinded her offer.

"It was 9 a.m. so I responded with one eye open but I accepted nonetheless," Troy told BuzzFeed News.

Troy decided to share a screenshot of the painstakingly-millennial exchange to Twitter, where it BLEW up and has continued to do so.

this how my morning started. — (@officialdetroyt) #

Yes, the over 25,000 favorites, over 600 replies and over 6,000 retweets are a lot, but that's not even the half of it. Troy recently posted another tweet showing that the tweet with his text exchange had been see 5,162,976 times! He appropriately captioned the screenshot, "Holy Sh*t."

The reason the tweet got so much attention is because it sparked a heated debated on Twitter: Was the woman right to rescind her date offer because he didn't, in fact, seem as enthusiastic as she did, or was she overreacting because Troy was, in fact, just tired?

On one side, lots of people defended Troy's "I just woke up" excuse.

@matthewtate1234 @OfficialDeTroyt Idc what it is. If you just wake up your not replying to anything with hype lol — (@youngkhalooo) #

I swear people need to understand the waking up time frame! Give me a damn minute to wake all the way up before you ask me to so excitment! https://t.co/yAanWQOEWd — (@camri_jenae) #

@OfficialDeTroyt Why are people tripping about this? TEXT DOES NOT CONVEY ATTITUDE!!! I can be enthusiastic as fuck about this and still give the same response. You want that, talk to me face to face or call me! And yes "I just woke up" is an excuse. — (@masonhill20) #

That last Twitter user, Mason Hill, 19, elaborated on his tweet in a response to BuzzFeed News, explaining, "Text doesn't convey attitude, simple. If you get mad, that's on you. Because that means you only care about your feelings and is not mature enough to understand the concept."

On the opposing side, we have the people who believe text replies really do have to match enthusiasm.

@OfficialDeTroyt the "just woke up" thing isn't an excuse 😭 ppl type "LMAOOO" all the time without cracking a smile, its the CONCEPT https://t.co/4BU3e7IuwK — (@msvxl) #

Idk he could've been a bit more responsive. It's not like he had to fake sounded excited on a phone call... it's a text. Add a simple "thank you" or a couple exclamation marks, a smiley emoji or something. She's just offered to pay for your food dang 🙄😑 https://t.co/qIBp1MNrN6 — (@ditzypolkadot) #

you gotta be able to match my excitement .. do this to me & you're getting cut off so quick https://t.co/4iJTMew6Kf — (@zyphree_) #

The man who posted the last tweet, 19-year-old Raymond Hernandez, explained his reasoning to BuzzFeed News by saying he was "shook" when he read the conversation, "because if it's someone you have true feelings for, or just someone who sparks an interest, then seeing them is a big deal."

He continued, "If they don't match my excitement, then it goes to show they don't see us going that far into the future as I do and I would have to start reevaluating what we are."

Yes, the Tweet has caused a huge Twitter uproar, but at the end of the day, Troy could not care less what anybody thinks. "I truly don’t care about anyone saying how wrong I was — I wasn’t excited, I was sleepy," he told BuzzFeed News. In fact, he cares so little that he actually muted the thread to tune out all the haters.

In his own defense, he did explain to BuzzFeed News, "A lot of people say I could’ve faked it, but I don’t get that. Why would you want someone to fake enthusiasm?"

When Troy puts it like that, I do have to admit I see where he's coming from. That being said, I also know what it would feel like as a woman to put yourself out there and invite a guy you've been casually dating out to a dinner date, only to have him respond with a totally unexcited "Ok."

I guess there really are two sides to every story.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!