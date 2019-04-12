With the imminent release of Season 8 of Game of Thrones, fans are closer than ever to learning how it all ends. The promo trailers and articles for the final season have built up The Battle of Winterfell a lot, making it seem like it's the epic climax fans have been waiting for. Supposedly, at the Battle of Winterfell, Jon Snow, Daenerys, and their armies fight the Night King and his army of White Walkers. It sounds like it'll be a pretty gory and action-packed battle, but that doesn't mean it's definitely the final battle of the series. In fact, this GOT theory about the final battle says that the last fight won't be with the Night King at all.

The Battle of Winterfell will be the final battle for survival between the living and the dead, since the White Walkers are technically not alive. The creators have touted the fight scene as one of the biggest ever produced, so there's been a lot of hype surrounding it. Co-executive producer Bryan Cogman told Entertainment Weekly:

What we have asked the production team and crew to do this year truly has never been done in television or in a movie. This final face-off between the army of the dead and the army of the living is completely unprecedented and relentless and a mixture of genres even within the battle.

With that level of attention put on the Battle of Winterfell, it makes sense that a lot of fans are thinking it'll be the big ending of the series. But, a lot of signs are pointing to the battle happening earlier in the season. First of all, the Game of Thrones producers don't like to reveal much from the end of a season in the promos. So the fact that the Battle of Winterfell has been featured prominently in the promos is a good hint that the battle will happen pretty early on.

What's been shown (or not shown) in the Season 8 trailers also points to the second clue about the series' final battle. Cersei is barely shown in the trailers. That might be because the producers don't want to reveal too much about her battle that happens later in the season.

GameofThrones on YouTube

There's one more Jon Snow and Daenerys hint that points to a final battle against Cersei. In the "Together" trailer, the two are seen together at Dragonstone. At the end of Season 7, they were on their way to Winterfell. So, it wouldn't really make sense for them to go up to Winterfell, go down to Dragonstone, and then go back up to Winterfell to fight the Night King. It's more likely that they fight in the Battle of Winterfell while they're up north, and then journey south to Dragonstone to plan their battle against Cersei in the latter half of the season.

While the White Walkers have always been a big part of Game of Thrones, the fights between the different houses of Westeros have also been at the core of the series. It makes sense for the fight against Cersei to be the climactic one to end the show, since fans are dying to know who sits on the Iron Throne.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones begins on HBO April 14.