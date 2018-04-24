Kim Kardashian and her family have been dominating the reality TV genre for a decade now. The famous family got their fame thanks to their dynamic on the show, and each member of the family has their own personal brand success thanks to Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But once upon a time, it was possible that the show was going to be centered around something entirely different. In an interview with Business of Fashion magazine, Kim K revealed a fun fact about Keeping Up With The Kardashians that, if you're a huge Kardashian fan, will make you thank the sweet heavens above that life didn't turn out this way.

In the interview, Kim K revealed that she dreamed of having her own reality show after being a diehard fan of MTV's The Real World. She said,

I loved The Real World, and I would say to my best friend's dad who was a manager: 'You should be my manager! And when we're 18 we're going to send a tape into The Real World because I have to be on a reality show.' It just clicked – this is what I want to do.

As it turns out, the producers of The Real World ended up being the producers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and are still billed on the show to this day. "It kind of came full circle," Kardashian said.

It was only after Kim Kardashian was already in talks to star in her own solo show that the family was added to the cast.

That's right, there was once a reality show in the works starring Kim Kardashian on her own — no Kris, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, Rob, Scott, or Caitlyn. Kim K said in her interview that she basically told the producers that they had to cast her family or she was out. She said,

My family has played a huge role. I remember when we talked about doing the show, and it was me in all the meetings and I'm like: 'I'm really not that exciting. I definitely need my family here, or it's not going to work.'

She said the TV company was overwhelmed by the idea of having such a huge family starring in a reality show (which is hilarious to read now, given that KUWTK's family structure has been reiterated on so many reality shows). "We were like, ‘No, it’s our dynamic, take it or leave it,’" Kardashian said. She obviously was right to stick to her guns about having her family on the show, as they're the royal family of reality TV now. It is interesting to see that Kardashian didn't think she was "interesting" enough on her own to have a solo show. It throws a bit of a wrench into the idea that Kardashian is overly self-absorbed. She had the chance to have her own solo show and turned it down so her family could be involved. It's hard to throw shade for being selfish given that fact.

Kardashian also opened up about the pressures of constantly creating content about your own life for the world to see. In terms of willingly putting yourself under such a microscope, she said, "Not everyone is made for it, for sure."

She continued,

It does break so many people. There’s times when I definitely feel overwhelmed. People assume that everything is so public, and that you put everything on the show, and that you’re not really entitled to have anything secret or to yourself.

Kardashian also called out people who criticize her and her family saying they're only famous for being famous. This is probably one of the family's biggest and long-lasting critiques of their collective fame. Kardashian said, "My career came about at a time when social media was just starting and I took advantage of it and I figured out how to use it to my benefit." She added, "People said that about me all the time. And what do you do when you’re just famous for being famous? Well OK, I’m here, does it matter? That title just was stupid to me — always."

The makeup and social media mogul continued,

If they are famous for being famous they’re still important; people are still taking their advice; people are still paying attention to them whether they are speaking about fashion or beauty or activism. They’re very important.

Business of Fashion notes that Kardashian's paid Instagram posts can rake in as much as $500,000 each time she does one. Can. You. Imagine? Like them or not, the Kardashians have basically written the book on how to make a career out of social media. And it all started with a little reality show called Keeping Up With The Kardashians inspired by The Real World.