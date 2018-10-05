Growing up, my mom put out a felt advent calendar every December — it was green and red and had pine tree motifs printed all over. When I moved out on my own and bought my own Christmas decorations, I never found an advent calendar to add to my collection — at least not one that matched my style. My holiday aesthetic is girly and glam with gold accents, glittery finishes and a touch of faux fur wherever I can get it, so this Essie advent calendar 2018 fits right in.

The Essie House Of Color Kit ($50; Costco) is packed with 12 nail polish shades (six of the bottles are full size and the other six are minis), each of which is hidden behind a numbered door. Just like your mom's advent calendar, this one is meant to be opened one door at a time to reveal each color starting 12 days before Christmas. I know it's not easy, but if you can resist the urge to open them all at once trust me, it just makes the experience that much more fun. Plus, it'll look super chic with all the other girly Christmas decorations in my living room. All of the colors in the kit are existing (not to mention some of the most popular) shades from previous collections. Here are all the colors in the Essie advent calendar:

Bahama Mama: A dark cherry red.

Chinchilly: A dusty tan.

Penny Talk: A shimmery bronze.

Topless & Barefoot: A creamy neutral nude.

Lady Like: A soft ballet-inspired pink.

Wicked: An almost-black dark purple.

Good As Gold: A metallic gold.

A Cut Above: A glitter red.

Blanc: A bright white.

Forever Yummy: A classic red.

No Place Like Chrome: A metallic silver.

After School Boy Blazer: A bright royal blue.

Courtesy of Essie

The collection is available exclusively at Costco beginning this month. If you don't have a membership, ask your mom if you can borrow her Costco card STAT, because these are definitely selling out fast.

Courtesy of Essie

If she doesn't have one either, you can still get your hands on Essie's holiday collection. The Essie 2018 Holiday Kit ($13; essie.com) is a four-piece mini nail polish set (AKA the perfect stocking stuffer) packed with the best glitter shades from Essie's concrete glitter collection. In the box, you'll find the following colors:

Stay Up Slate: A gunmetal glitter.

Venture To The Venue: An iridescent white glitter.

Beat Of The Moment: A soft pink glitter.

Can't Stop Her In Copper: A gold, copper glitter.

Courtesy of Essie

The Essie Crushed Crystal Collection four-piece mini set will be available this month on the brand's website and at beauty retailers nationwide.

Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for all the members of your girl squad, or you just want to treat yourself (it would be bad if you didn't), these all-in-one nail polish collections are the perfect picks. They might be packaged in holiday boxes, but the best part is they'll keep your nails on point all year long.