Like most beauty junkies, I take the more-is-more approach to shopping for makeup. I buy full palettes because it has a single shade I can't live without. I fill my vanity drawers to the brim with eye shadows so I'm be prepared to create all kinds of looks at any given time (though for the most part, I mostly go with something in the neutral color family). But if I could just find a single palette that had all the shades I needed, I could actually close my drawers without them getting jammed. My Dose Of Colors x Iluvsarahii review is making me rethink how I spend my money and what I stock in my overflowing vanity.

I don't know if it's the pretty palm design on the exterior of the packaging, or the actual product shades, but the first thing I thought when I saw the eye shadow palette, four liquid lipsticks, two lip glosses, and two highlighters was how the beach isn't ready for the look I'm about to create. Whether I go with the warm mattes and golden shimmer or the mermaid-inspired teal, this palette is about to change my usual approach to makeup for a day lounging on the shore.

But it's not until I actually swatch the products that I realize the eye shadow palette is even more versatile than I expected. With two shimmery shades (one in gold, and the other in a rosé shade), two mattes (orange and burnt red), and two glitters (teal and black), you can create a look for any occasion. You can lounge on the beach in a no-makeup makeup look, go to a job interview in the neutral shades, or turn up whilst wearing this darkest-black-and-glitter mix of shadow I've ever seen.

To test the versatility of the Iluvsarahii x Dose of Colors Eyeshadow Palette ($35; doseofcolors.com), I sit in front of my mirror and get to work creating a look for every occassion I can think of. Here's what I came up with:

Casual Fridays

Stephanie Montes

This look feels super casual and took seconds to create. Perfect for running errands, laying on the beach or slaying your work day, I swiped on the lightest shade "Poquito Mas," a pink-tinted champagne on my brow bone and inner corners of my eyes. Next, I blended "Loungy," the light peach color in my crease, and finished my eyes by pressing "Sunglow," a golden bronze, on both lids with my finger.

On my lips: Iluvsarahii x Dose of Colors Liquid Lipstick in Aesthetic ($18; dailydoseofcolors.com)

The Reverse Cat Eye

Stephanie Montes

I love me a good cat eye, but for the sake of seeing what this palette can really do, I skipped liner altogether. After highlighting my brow bone with "Poquito Mas," I blended "Wanderlust," a burnt brick shade in my crease and my entire lid. Finally, I worked "Palma" the glittery teal color into my lower lash line and flicked it out into a wing on both outer corners.

On my lips: Iluvsarahii x Dose of Colors Liquid Lipstick in Aesthetic ($18; dailydoseofcolors.com)

Mermaid Vibes

Stephanie Montes

I told you that teal shade was perfect for bringing out your inner mermaid. After highlighting my brow bone with "Poquito Mas" and blending "Wanderlust" a burnt brick shade in my crease, I patted "Palma" onto both lids. And voila!

On my lips: Iluvsarahii x Dose of Colors Liquid Lipstick in Peachii ($18; doseofcolors.com) and Iluvsarahii x Dose of Colors Lip Gloss in Brillo ($17; doseofcolors.com)

On The Dark Side

Stephanie Montes

I swear, the smokey eye is the LBD of makeup looks. To create the look, I dusted my brow bone with "Poquito Mas" and blended "Wanderlust" slightly above my crease. Finally, I applied "Finder's Keepers" in my crease, on my lids and along my lower lash line.

On my lips: Iluvsarahii x Dose of Colors Liquid Lipstick in Peachii ($18; doseofcolors.com) and Iluvsarahii x Dose of Colors Lip Gloss in Brillo ($17; doseofcolors.com)

If you've been looking for a versatile makeup staple, the eye shadow palette is where it's at, but hurry, because the collection is on sale now. And between Dose of Colors 2.7 million followers on Instagram and Iluvsarahii's 4.7 million, I have a feeling it won't be available for much longer.