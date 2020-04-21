When Queen Elizabeth rang in her 94th birthday during the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, April 21, the festivities lacked the usual fanfare, but cake was still on the menu. In fact, the royal chefs at Buckingham Palace decided to gift the instructions to make a royal-approved treat. You're going to want to set aside time this week for some baking, because this cupcake recipe from the Queen's Royal Pastry Chefs looks absolutely delicious.

On Tuesday, the Royal Family's official Instagram shared a birthday wish for the the Queen while giving fans an inside look at one of the sweet confections the chefs whip up in Buckingham Palace's kitchen.

"Happy birthday to Her Majesty!" they wrote. "To celebrate The Queen's birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs. If you or a loved one are celebrating a special occasion during isolation why not treat yourself to some #RoyalBakes?"

You can try the recipe for yourself by following sharing the instructions for the cupcakes, which serve 15 people. While the original post uses UK measures for the ingredients list, I converted them to American volume measures.

To start, you'll want to bake the cake sponges for 15-18 minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit with the following ingredients:

1/8 cup of vinegar

Just less than 1 1/3 cup milk

3.4 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 tablespoons of butter (melted and cool)

2 eggs

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

2 cups of self-raising flour

2/3 cup of cocoa powder

1.2 cups powdered sugar

2 teaspoons baking soda

2/3 cup white chocolate chips

cupcake cases

Meanwhile, for the buttercream frosting, you'll need:

3/4 cup of high percentage dark chocolate

2/3 cup butter

1/2 cup icing sugar

Food coloring to create different colors

After preheating the oven, you'll want to add the baking soda, flour, sugar, and cocoa powder in a mixing bowl then set aside. In another bowl, whisk together eggs, melted butter, oil, milk, vinegar, and vanilla extract. Slowly combine the wet and dry mixture so that it's smooth with no lumps before adding the chocolate chips.

Next, use a metal spoon to equally divide the batter into the cupcake cases and bake for 15-18 minutes. Once you take them out of the oven, let them cool while you work on the frosting.

For the buttercream frosting, you'll want to use a mixer to cream the sugar and butter together. Next, add in the melted chocolate, then either use a spatula to ice the cakes with the frosting or use a piping bag if you're a more experienced decorator.

With so many people now turning to baking to keep themselves busy, the palace's latest recipe is a sweet addition to add to your baking arsenal.