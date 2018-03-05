When it comes to wedding photos, most couples look the same. I mean, sure, the venue and the faces change with each wedding, but the same elements are always there. If it's a heterosexual wedding, there's almost always the bride in a white dress and the groom in a tux, and the couple is almost always at some beautiful venue. Usually, the venue is some sort of religious place of worship, a hotel reception area, a beach, a vineyard, or a garden. After a while, they all start to blend. But one couple's Target wedding photos are guaranteed to make a lasting mark on anyone who sees them.

So basically, instead of having a boring old wedding photo shoot just like everyone else, Michael Delvalle and Isabella Sablan decided to incorporate a huge part of their everyday life into the shoot. You see, Fox News reports the Miami-based couple has been together for eight years since originally meeting while working together at Hollister, and those eight years have been punctuated by frequent visits to their local North Miami Target. Despite the fact that they live in one of the most beautiful beach destinations in the world, Sablan insists they prefer to trips to Target over anywhere else. "The basis of our relationship is built on Target," she said in an interview with ABC News. "We probably go two to three times a week. We like long walks at Target instead of on the beach."

Their wedding photographer, Evan Rich, told Fox News that Delvalle also says that Target “has always been a pretty significant part of our relationship.” Delvalle explained in a statement that:

When we needed something to do on a slow Thursday night, Target was always there with open doors. Even if we didn’t need anything, Target always knew what was best for us and it never failed to send us home without some sort of delicious treat, household good, or one of those beautiful red tag clearance items that now consume our entire home décor.

So, yeah, I think it's safe to say that these two love Target. And their love is a commonly known fact amongst their friends. "If you ask any of our friends, none of them would be surprised that we chose to do this at Target- THAT’s how obsessed we are," Delvalle said.

In fact, the couple is so obsessed that Fox News reports they even share an Instagram account devoted to featuring hilarious stories they create about the abandoned cups they find at Target. The account is called @cupsoftarget and is almost at 4,000 followers.

OK, we get that they love Target and we get that it's a big part of their relationship but... how did they decide to take their wedding photos there? Delvalle explained in the statement:

When it came time to decide on a location to shoot our engagement photos, we knew it had to be somewhere with deep personal meaning- somewhere that contributed to the development of our relationship- so naturally our first inclination was the enthralling aisles of our favorite emporium.

When he puts it like that, it makes perfect sense, doesn't it?

Their actual wedding ceremony will go down a more traditional path as it will be taking place at the Miami Botanical Gardens, according to Fox News. (Remember what I said? Weddings always take place at either some sort of religious place of worship, a hotel reception area, a beach, a vineyard or a GARDEN.) So while they will have some traditional photos from there, the Target photos will forever remain as a more personal homage to who they are as a couple.

But that isn't to say the couple doesn't wish they could also have their wedding reception at their favorite store. “It’s too bad we can’t throw our reception in Target because then that would truly be the frosting on the Market Pantry cake,” Delvalle said.

Even though their reception won't be held at their favorite store, the silver lining is that they are agreeing to a lifetime filled with frequent Target trips. "I'm looking forward to more trips to Target,” Sablan shared with ABC News.

Here's to the happy couple. May they have a beautiful marriage filled with frequent romantic trips to Target!

