Chipotle fans, listen up: there's a new giveaway that could win you free burritos for an entire year. The Chipotle x PizzaSlime guacamole puzzle contest is a challenging one, but it's the perfect contest for guac stans. Here's how you can get your hands on the exciting freebie.

If you've never heard of PizzaSlime before, it's an LA-based clothing brand, which is home to popular niche offerings like the "Fauci Gang" sweatshirt. The brand also has some more "out there" pieces that might not be your style, but a free puzzle is a free puzzle, right? To enter the giveaway, you'll need to first get the puzzle from the PizzaSlime website beginning Monday, May 11. The 1,000-piece guac-themed puzzle is available for $0 with free ground shipping, so it's totally free. There are only 1,000 puzzles available, so you'll want to place your order as soon as you can.

After you've completed the entire puzzle, you'll need to submit an entry during the contest period, which begins 10 a.m. ET, on Saturday, May 16, and runs through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 16. (Fair warning: there is no completed picture to reference while you complete the puzzle, so you'll have to go off your own guac expertise.) To enter, you'll need to share an original photo of your completed puzzle in an Instagram group chat in your Direct Messages with @chipotle and @pizzaslime. The photo needs to be a clear and convincing proof of completion of the puzzle as determined by Chipotle. It's important to note that you need to be a legal resident of the United States and 13 years or older to enter.

The first five eligible entrants to submit their completed puzzle will be declared winners and notified in the same group chat where you sent your contest entry. The prize is free burritos for a year at Chipotle, which is defined as 52 free entrée codes deposited into a valid Chipotle Rewards account of each winner. The retail value of each prize is approximately $520.

Chipotle and PizzaSlime have also dropped a limited run of white hoodies and long-sleeved tee shirts, which are available while supplies last. The long sleeve, which costs $30, and the hoodie, which costs $40, are the perfect pieces to tie-dye at home for some fashion fun. All the merch sales from the collection will be donated to Direct Relief, a non-profit that is working to provide personal protective equipment and medical items to healthcare workers in the United States and around the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

To top it off, Chipotle is offering $1 delivery on any order $10 or more beginning Monday, May 11 through Sunday, May 31. To start chowing down on your favorite bites, place your order via the Chipotle app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play, or the Chipotle website.