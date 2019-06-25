OK, let's face it. Weddings can often bring out the strangest in people. And recently, one bride reportedly demanded all her bridesmaids be the same height. If you're thinking to yourself, "Uh, what? How does that even work?" Same.

How did the world find out about this story? Well, the bride's cousin is a bridesmaid in her wedding and the cousin's friend posted the totally absurd story to Reddit's Bridezilla thread where — let's face it — it belongs.

The cousin's friend started off the post by musing, "Out of all the things a bride could need to control, why do they pick the weirdest sh*t?"

What is she referring to? Well, in the beginning, things were only slightly odd.

"So one of my friends is 5’10” (we’ll call her L) and her cousin is getting married. Now, said cousin is 5’11” and apparently has some weird height issue," she wrote. "She starts by telling my friend and her other seven bridesmaids that no one can be taller than her, and she’ll be wearing 2 inch heels, so prepare appropriately. That’s fine, L decides she’ll wear flats."

But then things get even weirder.

"Fast forward a couple of months, bride has now decided that all the bridesmaids must be the exact same height," she continues. "Since L is 5’10, everyone must be exactly 5’10 and a half (apparently the heel on her flats give her half an inch, and yes the bride thinks that’s a big enough deal to warrant addressing the half inch). The issue? One of the other bridesmaids, her high school best friend is 5’3”. That’s right, this girl needs 7.5 inch heels. L and short bridesmaid bring up how impossible this is going to be, bride goes on rant about how it’s her day and her vision and this is a small request so freakin get over it."

Bustle on YouTube

OK, this would never really be fine. But it could maybe be fine if the bride would just let the bridesmaid choose whatever shoe she wanted to wear.

Of course, that didn't happen.

"The issue now is that bride hates all the shoes that her bridesmaid has found that are seven inches tall. According to bride, they look like hooker shoes. She’s complained about how horrible short bridesmaid is for making a big deal about it," she wrote. "As of yesterday, she told L AND short bridesmaid that they were ruining her day and that one of them had to drop out of the wedding party, but she would let them decide which of them were a real friend to her and which of them was a fake friend."

Bustle on YouTube

Yep, things really spiraled out of control in the end there. This bride is legit about to lose either her cousin or her best friend since high school (or quite possibly both) over shoes.

Luckily, people on Reddit were able to look at the situation logically. "Both should decline and remove themselves from the wedding party," one user wrote, adding "such foolishness." Another user chimed in to share the point of view of a short person: "Look, I'm 5'2". I'll wear 7 inch shoes, but I'm going to fall on my a** and make a huge scene so don't be mad at me for 'stealing focus' from you when you're insisting on this nonsense."

Bustle on YouTube

"They should all show up on stilts," was a suggestion I personally found great. The stilts thing was actually a pretty popular suggestion. "It would be hysterical if she showed up on stilts," another wrote.

OK, so obviously they probably shouldn't all show up on stilts. But hopefully the bride reads the thread and gets a little reality check.