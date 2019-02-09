Whether you've been a fan of Beverly Hills, 90210 since it aired in 1990 or you didn't get into it until long after it was taken off the air — or even if, like me, you caught glimpses of it while your mom zoned out to new episodes every week — you know the show and the teenage royalty that is its characters. So unsurprisingly, this Beverly Hills, 90210 eyeshadow palette is the latest launch to join the ranks of '90s pop culture-inspired makeup. (Raise your hand if you're still totally buggin' over the Clueless palette from last year!) Let's just say, this latest palette is serving you nostalgia just how you like it: piping hot. From the yearbook-esque packaging to the California-cool color palette, here's everything you need to know about the new vanity staple that will make you feel like one of the cool kids.

If you've never heard of the makeup brand Sola Look, get ready to lose your mind and every penny in your wallet. When I stumbled across their Instagram, I noticed that the new Beverly Hills, 90210 launch isn't the brand's only claim to throwback fame. With photo after photo of merch that seems to have stepped out of your literal vintage teenage dream, Sola Look has earned a cult following for their products inspired by your favorite movies and TV shows of the '80s and '90s.

The brand currently sells eyeshadow palettes inspired by the movies Flashdance, Dirty Dancing, and Grease, plus liquid lipstick trios that pay tribute to teen-favorite TV show Saved By The Bell. Their Instagram also boasts a ton of concept designs, including a Buffy The Vampire Slayer makeup brush collection, an eyeshadow palette inspired by The Breakfast Club, and another that pays tribute to The Wonder Years. It's unclear whether these are just for kicks or if they'll ever actually be put into production.

Between the packaging and promotional postcards, the new Beverly Hills, 90210 x Sola Look launch is giving me all the '90s feels. The palette comes packaged in a printed sleeve with the show's logo and a picture of the cast posing on the beach. The cover of the palette features a photo montage of Dylan, Brenda, Donna, Kelly, Andrea, Steve, and David on their graduation day.

Inside, you'll find six eyeshadows — each one named after a different high-school hookup among the group — three highlighters and one blush.

All the shades are cruelty free and Leaping Bunny approved, so you'll feel good about applying them. Plus, according to the reviews, "the colors are very pigminted [sic] and go on easy and blendable." So if the cute packaging isn't enough to get you excited, the formulas alone will be.

And to make the launch even cooler, each order comes with a Team Brenda vs. Team Kelly postcard and a "Donna Martin Graduates" sticker that would look so cute on your favorite notebook. The Sola Look Beverly Hills, 90210 Palette ($40; solalook.com) is already on sale on the brand's website, but there's no telling how long it will stay in stock. That said, get to it.