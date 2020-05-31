There's an exciting new gig that'll have you unleashing your creative soul. This AB Social Club Seltzer job is perfect for both recent grads and experienced creators who want to help create their own hard seltzer brand. Here's how you can apply for the new role.

Anheuser-Busch's newly launched seltzer brand, Social Club, is searching for freelancers nationwide to help build its first eye-catching and impactful brand campaign. Whether you're a filmmaker, musician, designer, or just a passionate fan, you have the chance to contribute to a multi-faceted campaign that'll bring Social Club Seltzer to life. In particular, the company is looking for people to unleash their creative spirit with inventive branding ideas, including social content, video, songs, clothing and accessories, bartenders/mixologists, street activations, illustration series, stunts, and more. If you have an idea that's not listed, you can also pitch your concept to the company.

If you're up for the creative challenge, you can apply for the job on the Social Club Seltzer website. You'll need to fill out contact information about yourself, your social media handles, how many years of experience you have, as well as the writing prompt, "What's your story?" You'll also be able to attach previous samples of your work and share the link to your online portfolio or video reel. The deadline to apply for the freelance job is Friday, June 19, so you'll want to start getting your portfolio together and apply on the Social Club Seltzer website ASAP.

AB launched Social Club Seltzer on Monday, May 11. Fans can choose from three popular cocktail-inspired flavors. There's Old Fashioned, which is a unique spin on a classic whiskey cocktail; Sidecar, which is inspired by a classic cocktail and has hints of stone fruit and lemon flavors; and Citrus Gimlet, which is a refreshing blend of citrus and juniper flavors. The hard seltzers all have a 7% ABV, and the alcohol comes from a fermentation of sugar along with purified water and cold-pressed fruits. You can purchase the refined hard seltzers at retailers nationwide in variety 12-packs and single-flavor 6-packs.

With the launch of this summer's new bubbly, it's time to use your creative chops to help spread the word about Social Club Seltzer.