These Workout Finds From Walmart.com Look Like They're From Your Favorite Status Activewear Brand — And Cost Less Than $15
There's nothing more motivating than a workout look you love to get you moving more throughout the day. Every last ounce of motivation helps (especially if you're trying to hit the gym for an early morning session) so if, at the very least, you look forward to putting on a comfortable pair of leggings or cute exercise top come 7 a.m., you're that much closer to a great workout. And if the gym isn't really your thing, it's much more enticing to choose walking over public transit when you're in an outfit that feels good to move around in.
With that said, not everyone has the resources or sees the value in spending $50 on a new exercise tank from the latest "it" athleisure brand (which is, honestly, perfectly reasonable). Good news is, we tracked down a handful of exercise finds from Walmart.com (leggings, bras, shorts, and tanks) that look just as good as your favorite cult activewear brand — and every item is priced under $15. All that's left for you to decide is how you'll get moving next.
Tops & Bras
Enthusiastic reviews swear by this sports bra built for larger chests. It's so sleek and comfortable, you'll want to wear it all day long.
This sky-blue sports bra pairs perfectly with your best high-rise leggings to double as a workout top.
With a built-in bra, this top is perfect for everything from running errands to sweating off the day in a hot yoga class.
This moisture-wicking long sleeve is great for early-morning workouts and evening runs alike, adding warmth when you need it and keeping you dry.
This best-selling sports bra with supportive cups is ready for any workout you have in mind — from high-impact crossfit to soothing yoga.
Leggings, Shorts, & Skirts
Customers confirm these workout leggings are comfortable, opaque, and stay put through even the toughest workouts.
Workout skirts and dresses have never been more popular, and for good reason: They're breezy and comfortable and give you a bit of extra coverage if tight shorts just aren't your thing. This skirt can even be paired with an oversized sweater or tee to make your workout look work-appropriate.
In 40 different colorways, these cotton shorts pair effortlessly with an oversized tee for an easy warm-weather outfit.
Whether you're hitting a spin class or powering through a 10K, these moisture-wicking shorts with anti-chafe seaming will keep you comfortable and dry all workout long.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.