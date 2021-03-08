Pinterest is celebrating International Women's Day on March 8 by making it so easy to show some love to women-owned businesses. Coming after a year where women were disproportionately impacted financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it's more important now than ever to throw your support behind women-owned small businesses — and Pinterest's newest feature lets you shop some of these stores all in one place. Get ready to "add to cart" once you start browsing this collection of women-owned businesses in the Pinterest Shop, because it's full of unique home decor, clothing, and so much more.

Through the end of March, Pinterest users can buy pieces from so many small businesses all in one place, thanks to the platform's new women-owned brands collection. The curated Pinterest Shop page, which features over 25 women-owned small businesses from around the world, has something for everyone. In addition to plenty of unique shops selling clothes, jewelry, shoes, and accessories, the compilation also features boutiques selling home decor, sustainable cleaning supplies, hand-blown glass, art, and furniture. There's also plenty to browse in the beauty-sphere, from Nuekie, which according to the shop's description on Pinterest, is an "innovative skincare company for people of color," to a Und Gretel, a makeup company on a "mission to create the most beautiful, multifaceted colors .... while using the highest-quality ingredients that only the natural world can offer."

With such a diverse collection of shops, you'll find one-of-a-kind pieces and items that you might not see otherwise, like vibrant Paper London swimsuits made from 100% recycled products, a pair of Zou Xou boots made in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and a chevron green face mask and dog bandana bundle from eclectic home and accessories shop Darling Spring.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The launch of the women-owned Pinterest Shop on March 8 follows the news of women losing jobs at a disproportionate rate — according to Fortune, women accounted for 100% of the jobs lost in the U.S. economy in December 2020 — and an increase in demand for small business access from Pinterest users. According to the company, in January 2021 as compared to January 2020, searches for "support small business" increased four-and-half times, and the phrase "women supporting women" was searched twice as often.

In addition to your purchase supporting women-owned small businesses, a number of these shops are also giving back to causes they care about. For example, trendy jewelry shop Atom&Matter is donating a portion of each purchase to organizations that mentor young women around the world, and a small part of every ModiBodi purchase goes towards increasing access to sustainable feminine hygiene products for women who need it most. You can also donate to Pinterest's International Women's Day Fund, which supports Black Girl Ventures, the National Domestic Workers Alliance, and the Global Fund for Women.

With so many great options, you don't want to sleep on snapping up some goods — and pinning all your fave shops — before March is over.