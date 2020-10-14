Do you know how many times, while I scroll through Instagram, TikTok, or even Facebook, a celebrity, influencer, or random person I've never seen before will pop up, swearing this product they just tried is the answer to every single skincare woe you've ever had? The answer is a lot of times. Lately, tons of skincare products and hacks have gone viral on TikTok, resulting in a bit of beauty whiplash for people who just want something that actually works. So let's cut the B.S., shall we? What viral TikTok skincare products are worth all the hype?

First, understand that that answer might change, depending on whom you ask and your skin type. A skincare product could genuinely work wonders for someone and cause another person to break out at the same time. Don't blame me, blame the science. However, there are a number of viral products on TikTok that have a pretty decent track record in terms of efficacy for a wide range of people. Here are the products you should consider giving a shot.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Even if you've only been on TikTok for a week, you probably already know and love skincare specialist Hyram Yarbro (@skincarebyhyram). The creator quickly soared to fame for his skincare expertise, and he frequently recommends products from CeraVe, more specifically the brand's Renewing SA Cleanser, which does, in fact, work well for many. The formula boasts salicylic acid, which helps to gently exfoliate skin and break up stubborn clusters of skin cells (i.e. what can cause acne). It also contains ceramides — essentially, the glue that holds skin together — to ensure skin feels soft, even, and firm.

You have no choice but to stan Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant once you try it. The skin treatment, applied right after cleansing, is another gentle yet powerful exfoliant that uses beta hydroxy acids to slough off dead skin cells and leave you with a brighter, more radiant complexion. Again, your experience with a product will be relative to your particular skin, but as someone with sensitive, easily irritated skin, I've found that this product is still suitable for me to use regularly, without any harsh side effects. If you're nervous to put strong chemicals on your skin, try doing a small patch test on your arm to see how your skin reacts.

TBH, the price tag alone convinced me to buy The Ordinary's AHA 30% & BHA 2% Peeling Solution many moons ago. For just $7, this product, another type of liquid exfoliant, is another option that targets skin concerns like uneven texture, wrinkles, and congested pores. After smart, regular use, many consumers, including myself, have noticed a dramatic change in the look and feel of skin's texture. However, this baby's pretty strong, so it's important you follow the instructions closely. Don't use this product more than twice a week, and don't combine it with other strong acids or ingredients, like peptides, vitamin C, or retinoids, or you could risk irritation.

I understand not believing just anyone you see on social media, but thousands of consumers have left glowing reviews of Urban Skin Rx's award-winning Even Tone Cleansing Bar. The bar is packed with a solid ingredient lineup — namely kojic Acid, azelaic Acid, and niacinamide — that combats uneven texture and dark spots incredibly well. The bar, encased in a jar, comes with a soft sponge to lather the product and gently cleanse the skin. Then, you can either rinse off the product immediately or leave it on as a mask for about five minutes. Either way, expect a healthy, lit-from-within glow and noticeable lightening of dark spots.

Yet another well-loved CeraVe product by Hyram and TikTokers alike is the Hydrating Facial Cleanser. Trust me, this is a godsend if, like me, your skin could rival your worst friend in terms of flakiness. Packed with ceramides — the glue, remember? — as well as hyaluronic acid, a powerful hydrating ingredient the pulls and locks in moisture, this cleanser doesn't exhibit the drying properties a lot of other cleansers do. Even better, it's fragrance-free (lots of fragrance can lead to irritation) and non-comedogenic, meaning it won't clog your pores with product. You love to see it! Just know that, if you experience acne, you may want to opt for the Renewing SA Cleanser instead.