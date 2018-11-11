As the devastating California blaze continues to rage across the golden state, getting supplies to first responders attempting to contain the wildfires is more important than ever, and it's hitting especially close to home for Khloé Kardashian. As she and sisters Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian have had to evacuate their homes as the Woolsey Canyon fire continues its destructive path towards the ocean, the reality star is doing her part to aid those working tirelessly to put out the flames — and urging her fans to do the same. These videos of Khloé Kardashian buying supplies for California wildfire firefighters are heartwarming, and show that every bit of aid makes a big difference.

On Saturday, Nov. 10, Kardashian headed to her local CVS Pharmacy to go shopping for a good cause: first responders who've been working around the clock to put out the fires in the state. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality took to her Instagram Story to document the trip, where she's seen wearing a face mask.

"I am at the CVS in the Commons, because I had to get a couple things at the house, and I am going to post this request from what the fire department needs and whoever can drop off whatever they can... every little bit helps," Kardashian said in the video. "Here at CVS, I basically got everything they had in stock. I got as many waters as I could."

The star then urged fans to get involved, saying that every little effort helps. "I know the brave men and women working so hard, tirelessly for all of us will greatly appreciate it," she continued as she browsed through the aisles of the pharmacy. "So please just do whatever you can, even if it's one bottle of water, one container of eye drops, one granola bar, anything. I know they would appreciate it."

She concluded, "I love everyone. Stay safe and god bless," before sharing a graphic detailing the food and supplies — including water, eye drops, and sunscreen — that first responders need as they continue to fight the blaze.

INSTAGRAM/Khloé Kardashian

Kardashian was back on her Instagram Story later after dropping off the supplies, and she was feeling reflective about the people in her life. "It is getting a little scarier out here. It looks like things are picking up again, but everyone stay safe and just... this reminds you of what's important," she told her followers, showing footage of the deserted Highway 101.

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Kardashian — who revealed that she was forced to evacuate with her 6-month-old daughter True and just "the clothes on [her] back" on Friday, Nov. 9 — was feeling grateful as she took to Twitter to praise the heroic firefighters working overtime to put out the blaze, which has already claimed the lives of 23 people as of Sunday, Nov. 11.

"So thankful for the heroic firefighters and first responders who are out here fighting the # WoolseyFires and doing everything in their power to save our lives, our pets, our homes and our communities," she wrote. "We are all safe and that’s what matters."

If you are in the Calabasas or Malibu area, you can drop off supplies at your local fire station, or consider donating to the California Fire Foundation to provide support to firefighters and the communities they serve. You might not be able to buy out a whole CVS Pharmacy like Kardashian, but every action, no matter how small, can make a world of difference for the people who are risking their lives to put out the wildfires.