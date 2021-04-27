Every now and then, a musical artist releases an album with artwork that looks oddly familiar — and when this does happen, stans always take notice. On April 27, Billie Eilish announced the July 30 release of her sophomore project, Happier Than Ever, and shared its cover design, too. While the 19-year-old singer’s fans are hyped about the album’s upcoming release, some are saying the artwork resembles Ariana Grande’s 2018 Sweetener cover art. These tweets comparing Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever and Ariana Grande’s Sweetener covers are interesting, to say the least.

Recently, Eilish spilled all the details on her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? follow-up, noting Happier Than Ever is her “favorite thing” she’s recorded. “i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear [the album],” Eilish said on Instagram. “i can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel.”

If Eilish is stoked, then Eyelashes definitely are — and the “Bad Guy” singer’s fanbase is particularly shook about the album’s artwork. Aesthetically speaking, the cover design is the complete opposite of her first record’s artwork (and the edgy, streetwear vibe that Eilish rocked with it). But, even though the cover design is totally different from anything Eilish has done before, fans of both Grande and Eilish have a lot to say about how similar the Happier Than Ever and Sweetener eras seem in terms of art direction.

While reactions are mixed, most Eyelashes and Arianators are actually super happy (and emo) about the visual likenesses.

Some fans are even saying Happier Than Ever's tracklist reminds them of Sweetener's. This could be due to the fact that both tracklists include songs that nod to optimism and positive mental states.

However, some Eilish fans were offended by the comparisons, since neither her nor Grande were the first artist to embrace neutral color palettes.

While no one knows for sure, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Eilish did pull a little bit of inspiration from Grande, since Eilish is openly a fan of Grande's artistry. But, whether you think the Grammy winners' cover designs are super similar or nothing alike, one thing is for sure: Eilish's album is highly anticipated by stans and casual music lovers alike. July, come faster, please!