Donald Trump may want to take the rest of the day off Twitter, because he probably won't love the latest Twitter memes celebrating his predecessor. On Tuesday, July 16, the hashtag #ObamaWasBetterAt started trending on Twitter, and though the hashtag doesn't clarify who or what he was better than, it seems pretty obvious. If you want to join in on the Twitter celebrations for Obama, these tweets about what Obama was better at serve up some serious burns.

People feeling nostalgic for the Obama administration is nothing new. In February 2016, a few months before he even left office, the New York Times published an opinion piece called "I Miss Barack Obama," written by columnist David Brooks. Since Obama left office, various Facebook groups filled with people who miss the 44th president have popped up, the words "I miss Obama" can be found on all sorts of merchandise like hats and bumper stickers, and a quick Twitter search of "I miss Obama" leads to countless results of people reminiscing about the old days.

The latest version of Obama-era nostalgia has presented itself as the Twitter hashtag #ObamaWasBetterAt, highlighting all the ways Obama was better, more effective, or smarter as a president, leader, and person.

If you haven't already guessed, many of the tweets make the same exact comment — Obama was better at everything.

Other people got a little more specific with their analyses of what Obama was better at, like Twitter user @DarlingKof1 who wrote Obama was better at spelling because he didn't write "covfefe, scott free and Prince of whale," and Twitter user @caroline____5 who said Obama was better at "not going on twitter every 5 seconds and making himself look like a idiot."

Many people using the hashtag #ObamaIsBetterAt referenced Obama's compassion, kindness, and respectfulness while he was in office. Twitter user @Mattison wrote that Obama was better at "genuinely caring for all people while also leading, championing, and defending our nation with a focused, fierce strength." Another Twitter user, @BeckSE72 wrote, "I could list so many things but something so simple as smiling. When Obama smiled it was kind, loving & full of joy."

Some Twitter users even used the hashtag to reference current events. For example, Twitter user @lordxmen2k wrote that Obama was better at "hosting champions" and posted a picture of Obama with the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team next to a photo of Trump with his arms spread over a table of McDonald's food. The tweet was an apparent reference to team co-captain Megan Rapinoe's refusal to go to the White House after the team's 2019 World Cup win, despite visiting the Obama White House after the team's 2015 World Cup win. It also referenced the fact that Trump ordered a bunch of food from McDonald's in order to congratulate and welcome the Clemson Tigers, 2019's national college football champions, to the White House. The tweet implied that, overall, Obama was better at getting winners to the White House and actually hosting them when they got there.

Given that as of July 16, 2019 at 9:15 am PT the #ObamaWasBetterAt hashtag already has well over 70K tweets, it's safe to say people miss the previous president. Obama was better at getting nostalgic tweets, at least.