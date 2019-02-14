Valentine's Day is cute and everything, but do you know what's even cuter? Animals. Do you know what's even cuter than animals? Animal puns. Thankfully, zoos and parks across the world are offering their best wildlife puns in honor of Valentine's day, and they're "seal-iously" adorable (sorry, that one's my favorite). If you're looking for a way to brighten your day, check out the tweets about Valentine's Day zoo puns. Between hilarious tweets and various Twitter reactions, it's obvious that zoos and their jokes are making the holiday a little bit better. If you need a quick laugh, read on.

Before I get into tweets, let's take a moment and talk about the zoos that are currently involved in this "pun-off." At the time of publication, most zoos involved in the fun are located in Australia. However, it's just a matter of time before zoos across the globe start offering their best animal puns for Valentine's Day. In fact, it's already begun. The San Diego Zoo has already tweeted a joke, which means the pun fun has made its way to the United States.

If you work at a zoo or a wildlife park (or if you have pet that you want to tweet about), go ahead and think of your animal Valentine's Day pun. The internet is waiting.

This Galápagos tortoise wants to "Galapago" on a date tonight. How could you resist 'em?

Apparently, lots of animals want to go on a date for Valentine's Day. Check out the conversation below between the Auckland Zoo and Zoos Victoria. So cute, am I right?

The animal date puns don't stop there, though. Check out the owl from WWF New Zealand who wants to take an alpaca from the Tarongo Zoo out on the town.

Based off more animal puns below, a baboon from the Perth Zoo loves a panda from the Auckland Zoo "to the baboon and back." Awe.

Here's a pun for marine life enthusiasts, via WWF Australia: "Without you, I have no porpoise."

Who said wildlife has to exclude plants? If you're a fan of botany, you can follow the Royal Botanic Garden's lead and tell your lover that they had you at "aloe."

Oh, man. This one's straight up adorable:

Thanks to the Wellington Zoo, you can recite a poem to bae that references a female sheep. It goes like this: "Roses are red, violets are blue, these puns are great and so are ewe!"

The following tweet by WWF Australia references a very popular Pat Benatar song. It's called "Love Is A Cattle Field." (JK, it's totally called "Love Is A Battlefield.")

I'm "seal-iously" in love with the following pun:

Whether you're dating someone or not, I'm sure you can relate to the following tweet by Tarongo Zoo. It says, "dingo breaking our heart."

As you can see, zoos across the globe are offering their best animal puns in honor of Valentine's Day — and Twitter is really enjoying it.

Based off the public's general reaction to the puns, it's clear that zoos are adding some much-needed humor to the holiday. Well done, Twitter. Well done.