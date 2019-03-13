There's one thing that has become very clear in the age of the Internet: nothing stays buried for long — and when it's uncovered, it'll probably spread faster than you can say "trending." No one has been (deservedly) hit over the head with that lesson harder recently than Fox News host Tucker Carlson. In unearthed recordings from a 2007 radio show spot, he appeared to make some lewd comments about a Miss USA Teen contestant, and these tweets about Tucker Carlson's comments about a teen beauty queen call him out. In response to Elite Daily's request for comment, representatives of Carlson shared a previous statement from March 10 in which the host said that he had been caught saying "naughty things" and declined to express "ritual contrition."

On Tuesday, March 12, NowThis News released 2007 recordings of Carlson, who was at the time the host of his own show on MSNBC, on a radio show called Bubba The Love Sponge Show. In the recordings, Carlson can apparently be heard making some sexist and lewd comments about a 17-year-old 2007 Miss Teen USA contestant from South Carolina. In the recording, Carlson appeared to call the contestant "appealing," and said she'd "probably be a pretty good wife." Carlson also appeared to ask the radio show host if he thinks that Mario Lopez, who hosted the 2007 pageant, "tied into" the teenage contestant after the show, in apparent reference to sexual contact. The claims about Lopez, as the video pointed out, were not substantiated. Elite Daily reached out to representatives of Lopez for comment on Carlson's suggestion, but did not immediately hear back.

"She's so dumb. She's vulnerable. She's like a wounded gazelle separated from the herd," Carlson reportedly said. Elite Daily reached out to Fox News Channel, his current network, for comment from Carlson regarding his previous remarks, but did not immediately receive a response.

Given the nature of Carlson's comments, Twitter of course let it be known they were absolutely disgusted by what Carlson reportedly said.

On Sunday, March 10 another series of recordings from Carlson's appearances on Bubba The Love Sponge's show were released by Media Matters via Twitter. The recordings, like Tuesday's Miss Teen USA ones, feature some fairly misogynist and lewd things about women. In one recording Carlson says, "Anybody who answers 'My trophy wife is my favorite possession' is my hero. I don't give a sh*t. I'm voting for the guy." At another point in the video, Carlson talks about how feminists need to "do what they're told." He said,

If you’re talking to a feminist and she’s giving you a 'Well, you know, men really need to be more sensitive," no. Men don’t need to be more sensitive, you just need to be quiet and kind of do what you’re told.

In a statement shared with Elite Daily by a Fox News spokesperson and posted to Carlson's Twitter account, he appeared to confirm the comments, saying that Media Matters — which first reported accounts of inappropriate comments on the 2007 show — had "caught him saying something naughty." He declined to, as he said, "express the usual ritual contrition."

The video resulted in the hashtag #FireTuckerCarlson, which trended on Twitter following the video's release. Fox News has not made any announcement about plans to let Carlson go, and on Tuesday, March 12 his show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, still aired. In fact, Carlson began Tuesday's episode by going after Media Matters, calling it a "lobbying organization whose sole mission is to punish critics of the Democratic Party.” Elite Daily reached out to Media Matters for comment, but did not immediately hear back. Fox might still be holding onto him for now, but the same can't be said for their advertisers. As of Tuesday, March 12, multiple companies had pulled ads from Carlson's show, according to Deadline. Elite Daily reached out to Fox News for comment on the number of companies pulling their ads, but did not immediately receive a response.

Are there more recordings coming? If so, let me know. I need to mentally prepare.