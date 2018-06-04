When Wreck-It Ralph arrived in 2012, it was a surprise hit for the Mouse House, who, outside of the Disney Princess and Pixar realms, had not always been so successful in their animation department. It took six years to put together a sequel, one which will focus less on being a meta-commentary on the old school (and new school) video game world and branch out into being a meta-commentary on the internet. These tweets about the Wreck-It Ralph 2 trailer suggest fans are both excited to go on this journey with Ralph and his pal Vanellope von Schweetz, but still harbor doubts about Disney's ability to pull this off a second time.

Part of the reason for the reservations is due Disney opening their licensing rights and their wallets to make this "internet" experience far more meta in nature than the first one. The original film made fun of video game characters and stereotypes (but failed to feature some of the biggest video game characters like Mario). This new one starts off parodying the internet, with Twitter visualized as a forest full of little bluebirds and Snapchat as a tornado of images, but quickly becomes more interested in focusing on something Disney knows well: Disney.

Check out the trailer:

Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

The shot of Vanellope surrounded by a parlor full of Disney's most famous female characters arrived ahead of the trailer, so fans were warned ahead of time. Some of them started comparing it to another Disney property.

Avengers was teased by fans for weeks for trying to sell Infinity War as the greatest crossover of all time. And now, all of a month later, another Disney property just showed them up.

But fans wanted to make sure a single princess cameo wasn't the whole of this "greatest crossover."

From the look of the Disney area in the clip, it seems like there will be plenty, from the Muppets to Pixar (note the Up! house and the lamp from the first ever Pixar short film in the sky) plus Star Wars, and Marvel.

The symbol for the Marvel Cinematic Universe was Tony Stark's glove, which cracked up a lot of fans, who feel the Robert Downey Jr. worship can get a little much sometimes.

For some, this looked like everything they could have hoped for in a self-referential film.

Others noted the tiny details in the trailer were perfectly selected.

But of course, the big scene is Vanellope among the Princesses and discovering she too can be counted among their ranks.

The parody details here were also too good to miss.

But some were less than thrilled about some of those left out. For instance, Princess Leia was not part of the ensemble. Nor was Princess Shuri.

The over-the-top nature of the cameos seemed like the writers had been told "go nuts" and had followed this direction just a little too studiously.

My personal favorite was this one:

But not everyone was down with the Disney-ness of the trailer. There was concern in their race to stuff the film full of references they might forget the plot.

Others were still holding out for a different cameo, one which showed no signs of appearing in this trailer.

Others thought this too crude a shoehorning in of Disney's other properties.

And some felt the entire trailer just suggested the film was going to be one crass commercial for everything Disney.

Try as the trailer might though, it can't fix the real problem: That dumb subtitle.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 arrives in theaters on November 21, 2018.