Unless you've been living under a rock, you know the story of the Titanic well: it's the biggest ship in the world, the so-called "unsinkable" ship goes on her maiden voyage, the world watches with awe, and then the ship hits an iceberg and sinks, killing over 1,500 people. But the ill-fated voyage didn't stop Brisbane, Australia company Blue Star Line from it's newest project, a replica of the Titanic called Titanic II. And if you think this sounds like a bad idea, you're not alone. These tweets about the Titanic II are calling out this idea for being, well, hilariously unlucky.

Titanic II is slated to make its own maiden voyage in 2022, 110 years after the original set out from Southampton, England in 1912. According to a Blue Star Line media release, the ship will feature the exact same cabin layout as the original and have the capacity for almost the same number of passengers, 2,400 people. It will also have all three passenger classes like the original boat, and there are plans to incorporate the same restaurants and dining halls. The ship is set to sail from Dubai to Southampton and then on to New York, following the original intended voyage of its namesake (so, minus iceberg). Of course, the people behind the reboot are clearly aware of the Titanic's unlucky reputation, and have beefed up the safety features — including, obviously, the lifeboats.

But no number of planned safety features will make people forget about famous fate of the original ship or the untimely death of our favorite fictional childhood heartthrob, Jack Dawson. As the plans for the new cruise circulate the internet, Twitter is erupting with reactions asking, "really?" Elite Daily reached out to the Blue Star Line for comment on the criticisms, but did not immediately hear back.

Adding to the drama is the fact that the (original) Titanic has been surrounded by bad-luck superstition and urban legends since before it was even built. A novella written 14 years before the original sinking appeared to predict the tragedy down to the cause of the sinking and even the name of the ship, and there are multiple legends (mostly false) about the bad omens around the original ship. Is it any wonder people are doubting whether this is a good idea now?

Of course, there are some key differences between the original and Titanic II according to USA Today, including modern navigation, significantly enhanced safety technology, and plenty of lifeboats (you know you wouldn't get on without them). These changes are dictated by updated safety regulations, and of course an anti-sinking agenda. The Titanic II is also being assembled in China rather than Belfast, Ireland, home of the original shipyard.

Clive Palmer, the chairman of Blue Star Line, believes in the project. In a September media release, he explained the plans for the ship and his optimism about her success, highlighting the safety measures:

Blue Star Line will create an authentic Titanic experience, providing passengers with a ship that has the same interiors and cabin layout as the original vessel, while integrating modern safety procedures, navigation methods and 21st century technology to produce the highest level of luxurious comfort ... The ship will follow the original journey, carrying passengers from Southampton to New York, but she will also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring and enchanting people while attracting unrivalled attention, intrigue and mystery in every port she visits.

The YouTube channel for the United Australia Party, a political party in Australia established by Palmer, recently posted a YouTube video with technical specifications updates on the Titanic II, boasting sophisticated, new safety features and showing similarities between the Titanic and Titanic II.

United Australia Party on YouTube

Though Blue Star Line, the partners on construction, and Clive Palmer all ensure us about the safety of the reimagined ship, the million dollar question still remains: would you get on?