These Tweets About The 'High School Musical' Sing Along Reunion Are A Full Mood

2006 is calling, and it's time to be a Wildcat again. The High School Musical cast brought back an epic classic during The Disney Family Singalong and fans are hyped. The ABC special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest on April 16, was pretty much a giant Disney love fest. Basically every celebrity in the world chose a Disney song to sing with their families, quarantine partners, or just by themselves on their phones in selfie mode. While there was plenty of star power during the special, these tweets about the High School Musical singalong reunion prove we really are "all in this together."

Announcing the performance was none other than Zac Efron, who apparently was in someplace with iffy wifi and wasn't able to fomrally bring back his Troy Bolton moves. Luckily, HSM director Kenny Ortega was joined by Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel to take fans on a virtual trip down the East High School's sacred halls.

The original cast was joined by other stars including Raven-Symoné, TikTok superstars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, as well as cast members of Descendants and ˆHigh School Musical: The Musical: The Series. With the original dance moves and familiar faces, it's easy to see why viewers at home were completely fanning over the Wildcats.

Naturally, some fans were bummed Efron didn't perform with the rest of his former pals, but for others, seeing his face was a gift in itself.

Others, however, were excited to see the original cast team up with the new cast for the mashup they never knew they needed.

Seeing the familiar faces singing a song of hope and collaboration seems to be just what viewers needed during the coronavirus crisis.

The one thing is seems all fans can agree upon? Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.