It would be completely impossible for the biggest TV show in the world to make every one of its fans happy with its final season, but Season 8 of Game of Thrones has proven to be much more controversial than expected. The past few episodes of the final season have received their fair share of criticism among the fandom, but this Sunday's penultimate episode saw Twitter erupting with viewers blaming the show's writers for throwing character arcs and development out the window. These tweets about the Game of Thrones writers lay out just why everyone has turned on the epic saga so much in its final moments.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5, "The Bells." Sunday night's latest episode included some of the most surprising moments of the series, but not everyone was happy about that. In the episode leading up to the series' grand finale, Daenerys Targaryen is disturbingly not content with King's Landing peacefully surrendering to her and instead goes on a fiery murder spree, reducing the entire city and everyone in it to ash. That includes Cersei and Jaime Lannister, who are briefly reunited in the Red Keep and get a hyper-emotional death embracing one another as the castle collapses on them.

Both Dany's rampage and Jaime and Cersei's death were easily the two most criticized moments from the new episode. A number of fans considered both moments to be betrayals of the long-developed character arcs that both Daenerys and Jaime Lannister have gone through in the past seven seasons. Daenerys, once seen as a liberator concerned with the welfare of the common people, is now seen incinerating a city full of innocents, and Jaime, who has grown to resent the insidious actions of his family, is shown dying passionately with his sister as if nothing has changed in him at all from the series pilot.

Of course, the show's writers took the brunt of the insults on Twitter while Episode 5 aired. Check out some of the best critical responses to the episode below:

Although the distaste for Jaime Lannister's lovey-dovey death seems unanimous, there actually is a portion of the fandom making an argument for Daenerys' turn to madness being a fully in-character moment. A number of fans have pointed out that Daenerys has shown this proclivity for mass destruction a number of times before, so it should come as no surprise that she opted towards destruction again when arriving at King's Landing. The fact that she went all-out this time can be attributed to all of her advisors no longer being around to talk her down, and also her seeing the citizens of King's Landing not immediately show love and gratitude for her when the bells rang.

As this back-and-forth continues, the main takeaway from the controversial fifth episode is that everyone is super nervous about what Game of Thrones is going to deliver for the series finale next week.