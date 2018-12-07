If you ever spend time around youths, babies, and young children, you've probably noticed their almost-identical quirky characteristics. The way they talk and eat is relatively similar (in their fascinatingly messy and discombobulated manner), and most notably, the way they cough is extremely unusual. If you don't know exactly what I'm referring to, one meme — the coughing cat — perfectly describes it. And these tweets about the coughing cat meme show that the internet wholeheartedly agrees.

If you don't already follow the hilarious (and incredibly strange) Instagram account, @idascreatures, you probably should. Basically, it Photoshops regular pictures of normal animals in the most absurd ways imaginable. One example was posted on Nov. 27, which was this photograph of a cat. As you can see, it was altered to have its tongue stick out, and its eyes to appear as if they're looking in two separate directions. I know it sounds like a literal scene that came straight out of a freakin' horror movie, but regardless, you should definitely check it out.

Anyway, Twitter user, @aliahgeyes, stumbled upon this highly unsettling (yet absolutely hilarious) photo, and tweeted it, along with the caption, "this is how lil kids cough." And in all honestly, it's been rattling around in my brain since I saw it when it was posted on Dec. 3. I've never seen anything more accurate in my entire life. Check out the OG tweet, below.

Anyhow, as you probably would have imagined, this highly unusual comparison had the Twitterverse totally and utterly hyped. The casually photoshopped photograph then turned into into a viral meme, as the similarities between coughing children and this sickly-looking cat were far too accurate. A few people even proved the likeness by tweeting videos and pictures of their own kids and siblings coughing.

