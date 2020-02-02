Before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off on Sunday, Feb. 2, viewers had the chance to tune into an arguably more important sporting competition: Puppy Bowl XVI. This year, the annual pup competition also went down on Feb. 2, and fur parents and dog lovers alike were so excited to see their favorite pooches face off during what might be the most adorable sporting event of the year. With Team Fluff and Team Ruff all ready for game time, these tweets about the 2020 Puppy Bowl show that viewers are already so hype.

This year, animal lovers can once again head over to Animal Planet to see rescue puppies from various shelters face off for the Chewy "Lombarky" Trophy. Coverage for Team Ruff and Team Fluff began at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet, and the actual game started one hour later at 3 p.m. As always, all the adorable pups vying for the trophy are looking for their forever homes, and viewers who fall in love with any of the contestants during the game can later choose to adopt them by going through standard adoption proceedings.

And cute puppies weren't the only adorable thing fans had to look forward to during the broadcast. Who could forget the Puppy Bowl XVI kitty halftime show? There was even a performance by Jenni-pur Lopez and Catira, where the felines sang "Catnips Don't Lie." (Yes, I swear I'm not just making this up).

There's nothing quite as adorable as puppies running around on a field, and the Twitterverse was predictably just as excited about the four-legged players as expected. Some even shared photos of their own pups watching the big game.

On top of just sharing the cuteness on Twitter, fans also had the chance to vote for the Puppy Bowl XVI MVP on the platform. The options were Bert, a Great Pyrenees from Team Fluff; Cafecito, a Yorkshire Terrier from Team Ruff; and Gina, a Labrador Retriever from Team Ruff.

No matter who wins the Puppy Bowl this year, I'm just glad I got to witness it in all its glory.