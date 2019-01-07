It's not every day that you win a Golden Globe award, let alone while actually hosting the whole gig. One of this year's co-hosts did just that, and her proud parents were there to adorably applaud her feat. These tweets about Sandra Oh and her parents at the 2019 Golden Globes are so cute, and it's photographic proof that her family members are her biggest fans.

On Sunday, Jan. 6, the Grey's Anatomy star made history when she became the first Asian woman to win Golden Globe Awards in multiple categories with her Actress in a Drama TV series nod for Killing Eve, as well as the first Asian actress to snag the award in almost 40 years, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Back in 2006, She was recognized for Best Supporting Actress in a Series — Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Grey's.

The milestone was in itself a celebratory moment, but the fact that she was hosting the award show when she got the honor made it an even more surreal experience. Oh is also the first-ever Asian American actor to co-host the Golden Globes, per iHeart Radio, making the whole evening a double-whammy for the star. Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their felicitations and applaud the actress for breaking racial barriers in the film and TV industry, but her two biggest supporters were right there in the house and had a close-up view of the exciting experience.

Viewers couldn't help but notice Oh's parents watching the whole thing go down in the crowd, because it's just too adorable how proud they were — particularly when the actress's father gave her a standing ovation as her win was announced. TBH, I think we all thought we were Sandra Oh's biggest fans — until we saw her parents, that is.

Twitter was understandably in its ~ feelings ~ about the moment, and took to the social media platform to re-share the precious interaction.

Then, there was that heart-melting moment that a teary-eyed Oh addressed her parents and thanked them in Korean.

I'm not crying, you're crying. It's not often that I find celebrities super relatable, but Oh's mom and dad could be anyone's very proud parents, despite the fact that their daughter casually just made history with her win.

While the world only saw the actress's mom and dad on the big screen, the rest of the Oh clan showed their support for the star earlier on in the day. To celebrate the fact that the 47-year-old was the very first Asian American actor to co-host the Golden Globes, her family helped her prepare for her emceeing gig before the event by sporting matching shirts emblazoned with an empowering quote from the actress herself.

Oh's mom and dad, as well as a few other family members, can be seen wearing black shirts that read, "It's an honor just to be Asian," in a photo that she posted to Twitter early Sunday morning.

She hilariously quipped in the caption, "Thank you beloved family (ps—why are mom and dad not looking at camera?)."

It turned out to be an even bigger night for Oh than they expected, and something tells me that the fam has a celebratory evening ahead of them.