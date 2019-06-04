Peter was relatively quiet during his first three weeks on Hannah's season of The Bachelorette, but he started to make waves last week. After really nice conversation with Hannah about his parents' love story during the animal photo shoot group date, he also shared a steamy make out session with her. But this week on The Bachelorette, Peter gained even more attention for being a total sweetheart to Hannah and a dreamboat to fans everywhere. These tweets about Peter on The Bachelorette show the many, many feelings fans Bachelor Nation have.

Even before the cocktail party, Peter had won fans in Bachelor Nation over with his sweet, gentle nature. Plus, the fact that he's a pilot has definitely won over a bunch of hearts. There's nothing like the fantasy of a pilot who can whisk his partner off to any exotic locale at a moment's notice, and Bachelor Nation is definitely fantasizing about Peter. During the group date this week, Peter won even more hearts by telling Hannah that he's looking forward to building a foundation with her. It looks Hannah might be starting to fall for Peter, but no matter what, without a doubt, fans are definitely rooting for him.

There was quite a bit of drama during the group date rugby game when Luke P. took things a little too far with an extra dose of aggression. A lot of the other guys, especially Luke S., were sick of that drama, and it turns out that a lot of fans were eager to skip past it too. A lot of people in Bachelor Nation seem like they'd be content if the whole show focused on Peter.

Meanwhile, other fans were just grateful that Peter wasn't on Luke P.'s opposing team and thus possibly in his line of fire.

A lot of fans think that Peter is pretty much the perfect guy, which also makes them nervous that he might reveal some big faults later on this season.

But, it doesn't look like Peter will be revealing any big issues any time soon. As long as he continues his shining winning streak, a lot of fans are rooting for him to have his own season as the Bachelor.

During the cocktail party, Peter took his heartthrob status to a new level. During some private time with Hannah, he told her he thinks it's important to be intentional in relationships, and so he asked Hannah to officially be his girlfriend (even though she's also dating 14 other guys at the same time). Hannah agreed to be boyfriend-girlfriend with him, and countless hearts in Bachelor Nation went aflutter.

Hannah said that she loves talking to Peter, and she "loves making out with him even more." She also said that she's excited to see where their relationship goes. Bachelor Nation will definitely be watching with baited breath.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette continues on Monday, June 17 at 8 P.M. ET on ABC.