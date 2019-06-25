It finally happened, ladies and gents. The Bachelorette's Peter, otherwise known as Pilot Pete, received a one-on-one date with Hannah Brown after stealing the hearts of Bachelor Nation with his pilot uniform, flying puns, and low-key charm. It's been a long few weeks of having to settle for fleeting footage of Peter shining bright, but tweets about Peter and Hannah on The Bachelorette prove that the pilot's fans are ready to reach even higher altitudes with him.

From the moment Delta Air Lines pilot Peter Weber arrived at the mansion in the Bachelorette Season 15 premiere, fans were on board with his and his family's earnest love for aviation. He even gifted Hannah with a pin of a pair of wings, saying, "I'm just hopeful that at the end of this journey, you and I can fly away together." Hannah may not have been allowed to ditch the rest of men and take off with him, but I was certainly willing to fly into the sunset with Peter in this moment.

Since that impressive entrance, Peter has continued to solidify himself as a reliable, sweet contestant. He's shared the story of how his parents met and literally swept Hannah off her feet for some steamy kisses before taking a stance in June 17's episode and scolding the other men for playing a part in Hannah feeling upset. The 27-year-old was long overdue for his own date with the Bachelorette, and in Episode 6's location of Riga, Latvia, Peter finally earned that individual date card.

Obviously, Bachelor Nation had to celebrate the milestone on Twitter.

For their day together, Hannah and Peter visited a Latvian spa to learn about the country's traditional cleansing rituals. At the spa, the couple in charge introduced them to the concept of entering a sauna together in order to grow more intimate. "The chemistry is there with Peter," Hannah told cameras.

Boy, was she right. After stating their intentions for the day, the two proceeded to have a steamy, sweaty kissing session in the sauna. Peter has already established himself as a stealthy make-out king, but this scene might have forever won him that crown. Naturally, viewers on Twitter were ready to teleport themselves into Hannah's body ASAP.

On the night portion of the date, Peter continued to woo Hannah and Bachelor Nation with stories of struggling to break down his walls for love and believing in sage family advice that he casually delivered in Spanish. Peter snagged a rose at the end of the date, but if he's ever in need of another rose, he's definitely destined for entire bouquets from Bachelorette fans.

Hannah's Bachelorette season may be an influx of Luke P.-related drama, but it's nice to see that she still has men like Peter sticking around to remind her that the experience is worth it.

