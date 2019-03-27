It can be really easy to get set in your ways, even with most mundane activities... like how you choose to slice a bagel, for example. Fast casual bakery-café Panera recently shared a tweet showcasing a rather unusual way to slice a bagel, and the restaurant asked fans how they felt about it. As you would probably imagine, Twitter is incredibly divided. For real — if you haven't seen these tweets about Panera cuttings bagels like sliced bread, they're kind of hilarious, and they show how opinionated people can get over the most ordinary situations.

On March 27, 2019, Twitter user @AlekKrautmann tweeted a photo showing a box of Panera bagels he brought to his office. His caption read, "Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit!" And while getting your bagels "bread sliced" doesn't sound all that weird (because really, bagels are a type of bread), it definitely warranted Panera to retweet it, asking fans how they felt about it. Panera's caption read:

Our team is divided over here. Do other people slice their bagel Bread Co style?

Check out the original tweets, below — you will definitely have a few thoughts about it.

OK, I have to admit... getting your bagel "bread sliced" does look a little bit weird. But in my opinion, it isn't something to get angry about, per se. It might honestly make sense in an office situation, where people weirdly pick at food offered to the general public. You know what I mean?

Anyway, a large portion of Twitter was absolutely furious about it. Some were calling it a "crime," while others were describing people who eat bagels like this as "the same people who eat tacos with a fork." This group of people is clearly quite disturbed by what they were seeing, as you can tell from the tweets below.

I guess that will be a "no" from them, then.

On the other hand, if you're a little more open-minded in the realm of bagel-slicing, you might feel a bit differently about this whole thing. Another portion of the Twitter community was not offended by this — um — unique way of eating bagels in any way, shape, or form. In fact, many were intrigued, and seemed relatively eager to try it for themselves. Make sure to check out their responses below — if you were previously confused why Twitter was answering with such hostility, you might feel a little more comfortable here.

As you can see, Twitter is ridiculously divided regarding this situation. Maybe you think slicing a bagel like bread is totally unacceptable, or you might simply accept any type of bagel for what it is. In reality, though, you'd be surprised to see all the ways people eat their bagels, whether it's prepared savory, with eggs or avocado, or if it's done sweet, with goat cheese and berries.

Regardless of how you decide to eat your bagel in the end, though, it will always remain to be a delectable breakfast staple. After all, it really is just sliced bread.