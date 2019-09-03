Every now and then, Bachelor Nation just needs a calm, non-problematic force to squeal over while watching Bachelor in Paradise. In the past, fans were blessed with internet favorite Grocery Store Joe, and for Season 6, Old Matt Donald filled those shoes. Tweets about Old Matt Donald's arrival on Bachelor in Paradise capture just how badly fans needed a presence on the Mexican beach.

On Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season, Matt Donald turned to his old childhood nickname for inspiration in making a memorable limo entrance. Known as Old Matt Donald by his hometown friends, he arrived at the mansion on a tractor, wearing a straw hat. Before formally introducing himself, he sang his own version of "Old MacDonald Had A Farm," revealing his name and how nervous he was. While Hannah was charmed by the creativity, Matt didn't receive a rose at the end of the night.

Bachelor Nation quickly began comparing his early exit to that of Joe Amabile, who left Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season on Night One but won over fans with his humble, handsome persona and grocery business. He later found lasting love on Season 5 of Paradise, and knowing that Matt Donald was due to join Season 6 in Sept. 2's episode, viewers were psyched for his second chance at love.

Living up to the majority's expectations, Matt entered Paradise as a hot commodity. As the women showered attention on him, he made an awkward quip about his mother, saying, "My first thought? What would my mom think right now."

Matt recovered from the odd joke when Luke S. arrived, revealing that the two men were going on a double date with the ladies of their choice. Matt selected Sydney Lotuaco while Luke partnered with Kristina Schulman. After telling Sydney of his deaf parents and brother, Matt taught her to say several phrases in sign language. He let his nerves get the best of him again when he taught her how to say "kiss me" and neglected to act on the command. Needless to say, fans wanted him to move past the awkwardness and make a move.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 3, on ABC.

