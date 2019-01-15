It's only the second week of The Bachelor, and already the ladies are looking to some celebrities to help them out. Fans erupted when Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally appeared on The Bachelor and the tweets definitely make you laugh out loud. The married couple has been sharing a lot of relationship advice recently, as they've been promoting the book they co-wrote together, aptly titled The Greatest Love Story Ever Told: An Oral History. So it makes perfect sense that they would come on The Bachelor to help Colton find his great love story.

Since Offerman and Mullally are skilled performers (Offerman famously as Ron Swanson on Parks & Rec and Mullally equally as famously as Karen Walker on Will & Grace), they took to the stage at The Regent, DTLA in Los Angeles to guide eight of Colton's ladies in their own performances. The women had to get up on stage and talk about important "firsts" in their lives. Of course, this sounds like a reference to one big first that Colton hasn't had yet, considering his virginity has been a much-discussed topic already this season.

Before we even got to any of the contestants sharing their firsts, folks on Twitter had some questions about Offerman's appearance, namely wondering why he's sporting a cue-ball look at the moment.

No word yet on whether or not this look is for a role or just for fun. But he didn't go bald just for his arrival in Bachelor Nation. Offerman has been rocking the bald look for a few months now.

Some fans are worried that the ladies were not showing the proper respect for Offerman and Mullally, while others questioned how happy (or not) he was to be spending time on The Bachelor.

But most of all, fans celebrated the arrival of some TV legends to the season's first group date.

Before the ladies took to the stage to talk about all their firsts, Offerman and Mullally spent some time coaching them through their writing processes. Mullally assured the women that her own dating woes were far behind her after she learned how to own her own confidence.

But of course, Mullally and Offerman also imbued their appearance with some of their trademark acerbic humor. In fact, they took the opportunity to be on The Bachelor to roast the show itself. It sounds exactly like the kind of move Mullally's character Karen Walker would pull, or how Ron Swanson would act in the middle of a Pawnee parks meeting.

Other fans noticed some similarities to the couple Offerman and Mullally play together on Parks & Rec. Mullally played Ron Swanson's ex Tammy, and some fans on Twitter envisioned Ron and Tammy leaving Bachelor Nation together.

Offerman and Mullally were only on The Bachelor for the first group date, but fans are already begging for more of them. Apparently Chris Harrison better look out for his job, because some Bachelor fans want Offerman and Mullally to take his place.

Season 23 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.