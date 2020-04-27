Get ready to add a new must-watch offering from Netflix to your queue. A year-and-a-half after releasing her memoir, Becoming, Michelle Obama's best-selling book is making the switch to the big screen — and fans are so hype over the announcement. These tweets about Michelle Obama's Becoming Netflix documentary show people are excited about the upcoming feature, which will take viewers behind the scenes of the former first lady's 34-city book tour.

Michelle Obama announced the big news On Monday, April 27, and she revealed the upcoming documentary will give fans an inside look at the story of Becoming, which she released back in November 2018. At the time of its release, Becoming quickly broke records for U.S. book sales, and Obama's book tour promoting the memoir, which will be highlighted in the doc, was marked by giant crowds and sold-out venues. Fans will get a look behind the scenes when the documentary is released on Wednesday, May 6.

Obama reflected on the tour in an Instagram post announcing the news. She shared, "Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with." The former first lady also acknowledged the changed reality of many amidst the coronavirus pandemic, admitting she too finds it hard to "feel grounded or hopeful" at times.

It seems her hope is that the doc's insight into her book tour — and her encounters with inspirational individuals along the way — will help lift spirits. She concluded, "Even in hard times, our stories help cement our values and strengthen our connections. Sharing them shows us the way forward. I love and miss you all."

It was the positive and uplifting message of hope that people needed, and considering Becoming was the best-selling book of 2018 and the memoir has earned legions of fans since then, readers took to Twitter to celebrate the good news.

The documentary, which was directed by Nadia Hallgren, is part of a partnership between the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions company and Big Mouth. Netflix shared a preview clip on Monday, April 27, which shows Obama talking with girls at a Philadelphia community event. In the clip, Obama was able to relate to the girls in terms of figuring out what they're meant to do in life, as she talked about "creating her next track" and figuring out her next steps after leaving the White House.

In addition to touching on the story of her childhood in Chicago, her marriage to President Barack Obama, and what it was like to live in the White House as the first African American first lady, the official press release states the documentary is set to offer "a rare and up-close look at [Michelle Obama’s] life." By the reaction on Twitter, people are ready to be inspired by Obama all over again on May 6.