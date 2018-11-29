Were you getting a little tired of the lull in the saga of Michael Cohen and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion with Russia during the 2016 election? Well the lull is officially over. According to ABC News, President Donald Trump's former lawyer has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about his contact with Russia during the 2016 election, and Twitter is ready to watch it unfold. Elite Daily reached out to representatives of Cohen as well as the special counsel's office for comment, but did not immediately hear back. In the meantime, these tweets about Michael Cohen's new guilty plea are so on point, and I can't handle it. Thank you Twitterverse.

In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to breaking campaign finance laws during the 2016 presidential election to prosecutors in the Southern District of New York. But on Thursday, Nov. 29, Cohen pleaded guilty to a new criminal charge in a Manhattan federal court, according to The New York Times. In court on Thursday morning, Cohen confessed to making some false statements to the Senate Intelligence Committee regarding his pursuance of a Trump Tower deal in Moscow during the 2016 campaign. Elite Daily reached out to representatives of Cohen as well as the special counsel's office for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

When news broke on Thursday morning that Cohen was pleading guilty to a charge involving Russia

Before Thursday's guilty plea, on Aug. 21 Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts of financial fraud — five counts of tax evasion, one count of bank fraud, a count of making false statements to financial institutions, one count of unlawful corporate contribution, and to making an excessive campaign contribution, according to The New York Times. Cohen also seemed to implicate the president with an admission in court. Trump's former attorney confessed to paying $280,000 in hush money to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal — both who claim to have had affairs with Trump and paid off for their silence — "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office," according to the Los Angeles Times. Trump denies all claims of affairs with either woman. Elite Daily reached out the White House for comment on Cohen's claims but did not immediately hear back.

At the time of Cohen's first guilty plea, his lawyer, Lanny Davis, said in a statement to Elite Daily that Cohen was following up on a promise to put his "family and country first and tell the truth about Donald Trump." The Aug. 21 statement read,

Michael Cohen took this step today so that his family can move on to the next chapter. This is Michael fulfilling his promise made on July 2nd to put his family and country first and tell the truth about Donald Trump. Today he stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election. If those payments were a crime for Michael Cohen, then why wouldn't they be a crime for Donald Trump?

Trump was, as you can imagine, pretty upset about Cohen's testimony. "If anyone is looking for a good lawyer," Trump tweeted, "I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!"

Trump was, as you can imagine, pretty upset about Cohen's testimony.

