It might be time to invest in one of those "It's been 'blank' days since the last accident," boards. Just replace "accident" with "Michael Cohen drama." That's right, the Cohen saga continues, with a new report that Michael Cohen might have been in Prague during the 2016 presidential campaign, though in a statement to Elite Daily, a representative of Cohen denied that he had ever been to Prague. However, the reports already have everyone talking, and these tweets about Michael Cohen and Prague are all saying the same thing about Trump — and it's not about collusion with Russia.

On Dec. 27, McClatchy reported the bombshell news that cell phone towers around Prague had apparently detected Michael Cohen's cell phone in the area in the summer of 2016, at the height of the presidential campaign. The electronic record might support claims that the president's "fixer" was there to meet with Russian officials, an allegation originally detailed in the so-called Steele dossier on possible collusion with Russia. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment. Cohen has denied going to Prague. In a statement provided to Elite Daily, Lanny Davis, Cohen's communications adviser, said,

As Mr. Cohen said in a letter posted online by his prior law firm and many times since, he has never been to Prague and denies this anonymously sourced story again.

Back in 2016 British investigator Christopher Steele put together the now infamous dossier of unverified tips in connection to Trump's relationship with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to Intelligencer. Trump has repeatedly denounced the dossier, calling it "fake" and a "pile of garbage." The dossier included multiple unproven claims of collusion between Trump and Russia, including that Trump had worked with Russians for years, was "vulnerable" to Russian blackmail, and importantly, that Cohen had been central to the alleged cooperation. Among the specific claims, the dossier alleged Cohen traveled to Prague in August 2016 to meet with Russian intelligence officers. The meeting allegedly involved discussions of "deniable cash payments" doled out to hackers who allegedly worked against Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, as well as what the dossier decribed as, "Moscow's secret liaison with the TRUMP team more generally."

Despite Cohen's continued denial, if this part of the Trump dossier turns out to be true, Twitter users are wondering if some other parts must be true, too — like the infamous claim of a "pee tape." Among the myriad claims in the dossier is this doozy: it alleges that in a 2013 trip to Moscow, Trump rented out the presidential suit at the Ritz Carlton where Barack and Michelle Obama stayed once, and hired "a number of prostitutes to perform a 'golden showers' show in front of him." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication. In the meantime, though, Twitter users are thinking that confirmation of this "golden showers show" will be the next shoe to drop.

Twitter is getting a little ahead of itself though. While McClatchy's report claims that Cohen's cell phone was in Prague during the summer of 2016, it does not confirm what he may have been doing there or who he may have met with. In January 2017, Cohen vehemently denied allegations of his trip to Prague by (for some reason) snapping a photo of the front of his passport and tweeting it out with the caption "I have never been to Prague in my life. #fakenews."

With the new McClatchy report, Twitter remembered when Cohen thought the front of his passport proved where he once traveled (the stamps go on the inside).

Twitter is always on top of it. I wonder if they could also chip in and get me one of those "'Blank' days since some Cohen drama" board I asked for? I promise to keep it updated.